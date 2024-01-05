Made in Chelsea’s Hugo MacKenzie-Wood’s secret girlfriend EXPOSED

We don’t think we can remember the last time we watched Made in Chelsea without there being some major drama love drama and, most recently, SW3 newcomer and Aussie fitlord Hugo MacKenzie-Wood found himself right in the thick of it.

Hugo was among the MIC cast members who jetted off to Sydney for some fun in the sun at the end of last year, where he was romantically involved more than one of his co-stars. Not only did he go on a date with Bella Sharpe, but Hugo then sparked a connection with Bondi babe Isabella Cicero.

Just when things were going swimmingly with Isabella, Hugo’s former flame Jazz Saunders made an explosive entrance at a dinner party (classic Chelsea) to confront him over how their fling ended. Then, to add even more chaos into the mix, Hugo sparked rumours with yet another co-star, Olivia Bentley.

Hugo's time in Sydney was VERY eventful ©Cole Bennetts / Channel 4

It appears that Hugo is now in a relationship, but it isn’t with Liv. No, it isn’t with Isabella either. Nor Bella, nor Jazz.

The identity of Hugo’s girlfriend still remains a mystery, but their relationship recently became public knowledge inadvertently when they appeared in a viral TikTok together.

Hugo and his new beau were strolling through central London when they were stopped by an interviewer who quizzed them about their celebrity hall passes. The pair linked arms as they revealed their hall passes were Dua Lipa and Jude Law.

It was then pointed out that Hugo had “Jude Law hair” going on, while his partner bared more than a passing resemblance to popstar Dua.

“We’re a match made in heaven, we are,” Hugo’s mystery girlfriend quipped.

Made in Chelsea fans couldn’t believe that Hugo was spotted out and about with a secret lady and quickly took to the comments section to discuss the shock news.

One wrote, “Hugo from Made in Chelsea… no mention of a girlfriend on the show… 🤔.”

Fans have been speculating about Hugo's relationship status ©Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

“This has massively thrown me,” added another, while a third speculated, “Maybe a recent thing, I think the latest season was a few months ago.”

Hopefully all will be revealed on the next series…

