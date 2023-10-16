Liv Bentley posts photo of her ‘lover’ and it’s NOT Made in Chelsea co-star Temps

The new series of Made in Chelsea returned to our screens last week and we are finally finding out how the cast are coping after the fall out from Corsica.

Miles Nazaire previously hinted that the new series was a 'slow burner,' which made us think that perhaps it would be a much more chilled season but judging by the trailer it's more a calm before the storm situation.

Willow Day also mentioned something about series 26 being 'hectic,' which leads us to believe Miles was telling a few little white lies when he claimed they were "giving each other space" in the here and now.

Miles and Tristan in Corsica ©channel 4

One MIC fan fave who looks set to have an eventful season is Liv Bentley.

As the longest running cast member Liv has been involved in some unforgettable storylines during her time on the reality TV show.

Liv dated Tristan Phipps for five years and the couple called it a day on their relationship in a rather emotional farewell episode of MIC, complete with forlorn glances and slow falling tears.

Since being single Liv has battled countless rumours she is dating several of her co-stars including Miles and Temps, especially with when the trailer dropped and we all caught a glimpse of Liv and Temps not only getting their flirt on but also sharing a kiss.

Liv and Tristan split earlier on this year ©Channel 4

But as the cast head down under to film the new holiday series of MIC, Liv has shared some pics on her Instagram grid and one features newbie Hugo MacKenzie Wood with the caption "Hey hey lover🤍"

Although Liv has not officially confirmed that her and Hugo are an item fans still took to the comments section to declare their love for Liv and Hugo as a couple.

"WE LOVE A LIV IN LOVE," one follower wrote with another commenting, "I hope you've found love again if not that you do in time x"

But fans also couldn't help but comment on his striking resemblance to another Made in Chelsea star.

"Thought it was James at first!" One person wrote with another commenting, "Thought this was Maeva's fella at first."

They are, of course, talking about her co-star James Taylor, who just had a baby with Maeva D’Ascanio and also happens to be one of Tristan's pals.

Hugo is one of the latest additions to the Made in Chelsea babes, along with Lauren Sintés, and where Hugo may be getting close to Liv it looks as though Lauren is set to be a potential love interest for Harvey Armstrong.