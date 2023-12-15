Made in Chelsea’s Isabella Cicero: her age, her Instagram, and her famous ex

If you’re dying to see more Made in Chelsea after the latest scandalous season, you won’t have long to wait. Made in Chelsea: Sydney starts airing this Monday (19 Dec), and Liv Bentley, Miles Nazaire and the rest of the SW3 gang will be jetting off to Australia for some drama down under. And that’s not all, these familiar faces will be joined by a whole host of new Aussie co-stars, hopefully making for even more gossip, romance, and tension.

One of these newbies is Isabella Cicero, and before you tune in to see which, if any, of the current cast catch her eye, here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Isabella Cicero?

Isabella will be one of the newest cast members to join Made in Chelsea: Sydney.

How old is Isabella Cicero?

Isabella is 31 years old.

What does Isabella Cicero do?

Isabella is a model, and judging by her Instagram she was born to do it.

Where is Isabella Cicero from?

Isabella was born and raised in Perth and attended one of the most affluent private girls schools in the area, Iona Presentation College. She now splits her time between Bondi and Burleigh Heads in Queensland.

Her father is Italian and her mother is Maltese.

Is Isabella Cicero single?

Isabella is currently single, and is “happily, casually dating around.” However, any Chelsea men hoping to woo her should know that “her standards for a future relationship are extremely high.” She is looking for someone who is “charismatic, confident and has good chat,” so only time will tell if any of the MIC boys can live up to that.

Who has Isabella Cicero dated?

Isabella used to date Australian rules footballer, Isaac Heeney. Isaac plays for the Sydney Swans in the Australia Football League, and although it’s unclear why they broke up, she still has pictures of them together on her Instagram, so there’s likely no bad blood between the pair.

Does Isabella Cicero know anyone in the Made in Chelsea cast?

Isabella is reportedly good friends with fellow new cast member, 23-year-old Tayla Cohen.

What does Isabella Cicero do for fun?

Isabella spends most of her time doing Pilates, hanging out with her friends, and walking her dog. Must be nice.

Does Isabella Cicero have an Instagram account?

She does, and you can follow her at @bellacicero_.