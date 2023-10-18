Made in Chelsea spin-off announced and OMG

This is a code red. A Made in Chelsea spin-off is in the works and we have all the deets.

Series 26 of MIC returned to our screens earlier this month and although Miles Nazaire claimed the new series to be a 'slow burner,' we can confirm that, not for the first time in his life, Miles was wrong.

We are only two episodes in and already James Taylor has uninvited Sam Prince to his wedding and Inga Valentiner has accused her ex of stalking her social media account, even though he is supposed to be romancing Yasmine Zweegers.

Don't even get us started on whatever the hell Harvey Armstrong is playing at.

Harvey ©channel 4

It is almost too much drama for us to keep up with, but keep up we must, as it turns out not only have the SW3 bunch recently headed down under for a cheeky hols (let's face it, they deserve a break away) but their time in Australia will act as a bridge to the new MIC spin-off.

We present to you Made in Bondi.

Channel 4 is co-commissioning the new reality show alongside Australian network, Seven and it's giving us major Laguna Beach vibes.

Bring back Lauren Conrad.

According to Channel 4, Made in Bondi, "will follow the glamourous lives and loves of Australia’s young, social elite," which obviously means we are already obsessed.

"Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, opulence knows no bounds and drama is always on the menu, with every episode set to provide a front-row seat to jaw-dropping parties, breathtaking fashion and sizzling romances."

Will Paris and Willow star in Made in Bondi? ©channel 4

"From trendy bars to luxurious harbourside mansions, this group of young socialites will navigate the interconnected web of relationships that define their lives."

The fact that it is essentially Made in Chelsea but with an Australian cast is sending us over the edge, because, let's be honest, we just know these guys and girls are going to be a bunch of drop-dead gorgeous surfers and models who shimmer under that golden MIC filter.

Made in Bondi will air on E4 in the UK and for those of you reading this in Australia (hiya), it will be shown on Channel 7.

yasmine and sam ©channel 4

Although we don't have a launch date for MIB - Made in Bondi, NOT Men in Black - Liv Bentley and co are currently sunning it up in Oz for Made in Chelsea: Sydney and we have a feeling some Aussie socialites may well make an appearance.

Made in Chelsea: Sydney will air on channel 4 and E4 this December so be sure to tune in to have a taster of Made in Bondi.