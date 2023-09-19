Inga Valentiner moves in with another Made in Chelsea star following Sam Prince split

The most recent series of Made in Chelsea was dramatic to say the least.

The cast jetted off to Corsica for some sun, sea and sand but ended up with sunburn, screaming matches and Sam Prince wearing far too many unbuttoned shirts (Miles' words, not ours).

Every single cast member was caught up in some sort of debacle and when you realise you're relying on Reza Amiri-Garroussi to lighten the mood, you know it's bad times all round.

The cast in Corsica ©channel 4

One of the key storylines of the series was the break-up between Inga Valentiner and Sam Prince. In an emotional scene, the couple called it a day on their relationship and it took Sam a grand total of 0.02 seconds to hook up with someone else from the cast.

The split took everybody by surprise as Sam had recently been talking about proposing to Inga and they'd JUST moved in together; it was even more of a shock when he kissed Yasmine Zweegers the day after the split.

Brutal.

Sam and Inga split in Corsica ©channel 4

If anybody was hoping that Sam and Inga would rekindle their romance, especially after Sam admitted he 'regretted' his actions and nearly quit the show, then they would be hoping in vain as it turns out Inga has already moved in with someone else.

During a Q and A on Instagram, a fan asked former MIC babe Issy Francis-Baum, "Did inga move in with you and Tom x"

Tom is, of course, Issy's current bae and it turns out Inga has packed up her belongings and stepped away from her life with Sam to crash at her bestie's place.

"yess <3 we've taken in our new little roomie @inga.valentiner💌" Issy replied, and this might just be cutest thing we've come across all week.

©Instagram @issy.fbb

Issy previously voiced her opinion on what went down in Corsica between Sam and Yas, deeming the situation, "outrageous" and showed her support for her BFF.

Inga also posted a pic on her social media of her and Issy adding the caption, "keep the good ones close," to which Issy replied, "& the bad ones far away."

We call shade.

According to Willow Day, Made in Chelsea returns soon and she has already deemed the series 'hectic', and all we can think is surely it won't be as wild as the Corsica series? SURELY.