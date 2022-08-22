Issy Francis-Baum: who is the TikTok star and Made In Chelsea’s new single lady?

Issy, who is a pretty big deal on TikTok, has already been posting about her Chelsea debut on Instagram and it's been teased that she has sparked a connection with a co-star after her long-term relationship ended when her boyfriend cheated on her.

Who is Issy Francis-Baum?

Born and raised in London, Issy is a part time student and model who joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2022 during the Mallorca series of the show. Issy lives life in the fast lane, not just professionally but in her spare time too enjoying horse riding, and skiing on snow as well as water.

How old is Issy Francis-Baum?

Issy is only 20 years old. A baby!

Does Issy Francis-Baum know any of the Made In Chelsea cast?

Issy is well known in the Chelsea circles, and is followed by Rez and Ruby. She's also Insta pals with TOWIE and Celebs Go Dating star Pete Wicks, who is always in her likes 👀.

What is Issy Francis-Baum's job?

Issy is a part time student and model. She's currently studying a fashion degree at university. Since getting signed to a modelling agency at the end of 2019 Issy’s career has rocketed, seeing her work with numerous well-known brands as well as featuring on an advertisement in Times Square, and in stores across the US.

Does Issy Fancis-Baum have TikTok?