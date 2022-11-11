Ekin-Su’s pal set to join Made in Chelsea and it’s going to be LIT

Another new face is set to join the Made in Chelsea cast and we have a feeling she’s going to fit right in.

After we gave her Instagram a cheeky stalk we can see that Lily Ludovici Gray, 29, splits her time between Bali and London, and no surprises who are sunning themselves on the exotic island right this moment in time. You guessed it. The Made in Chelsea guys and girls.

And not only does Lily count former MiC star Tiffany Watson as one of her BFFs, she's also close pals with Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Miles Nazaire, Ruby Adler, Melissa Tattam and many other MiC faves are currently living it up and enjoying some sun, palm trees and yoga as they film for a new season in Bali. It has us wondering, will this be when Lily makes her appearance?

A creative content extraordinaire, Lily, spends her time running the social media for plant-based skincare range, Rhodes Skincare and if her Instagram grid is anything to go by, she relishes the sun and sea of Bali and the cosy winter days of London.

Although she is yet to appear on Made in Chelsea, Lily isn’t new to the West London scene. Not only has she spent some time wining and dining with Ekin-Su, but she was also a bridesmaid when Tiff married her footballer husband Cameron McGeehan. Oh, she is living the life.

No news yet as to when Lily will be officially joining the show, but fingers crossed she is ready for chaos and cocktails since nobody creates drama quite like the Made in Chelsea crew.

WATCH: Habbs, Maeva & James are faced with their most cringeworthy Made in Chelsea moments