The JUICIEST Love Island fights from every series

We're not going to lie – there's quite literally nothing better than a dramatic argument on camera.
However Love Island fights top the rest of the reality TV shows and we reckon it's because the contestants go onto the show as 'normal' people - meaning they don't have a pre-conceived brand to uphold like celebs.
Now, unlike series one where they didn't know they'd become borderline celebs (Jon Clark went on TOWIE, remember?), the Islanders from current series are pretty much guaranteed for fame post-villa, which is why we're always surprised when it royally kicks off in the villa.
It's almost like they forget they're on TV...
Remember when Olivia Attwood kicked off at, well, everyone? Or when Georgia Steel and Ellie Brown had a screaming match? Oh and we'll NEVER forget Anna Vakili putting Jordan Hames in his place.
So we've had a look back at the best ever Love Island fights from series one right up to the current series...
CHECK OUT the best Love Island fights from EVERY series
They were the first turbulent Love Island couple but shortly after they went official with their relationship they had a huge row because Naomi Ball was stroking Jon's hair.
Love Island bosses took things to a new level when Jordan's ex-girlfriend Jasmine arrived in the villa to shake things up. She even confronted him about ending their relationship over text but he denied it.
Bethany didn't hold back upon her arrival and on her first night she had a row with Zoe and stirred the pot by claiming Jess Hayes was on the show "for the money".
It all kicked off when Malin asked Scott whether it was "p-ssing him off" that Kady McDermott was speaking to Alex Bowen and James Khan. After Scott accused Malin of stirring things, they ended up rowing across the pool from each other. Olivia Bowen was forced to step in and defend her pal.
Malia was the first Islander to be booted from the show (Sherif was the second) after she allegedly punched Kady for spilling her drink on her. And it was Malia's FIRST night in the villa. Drama.
Kady and Scott were put "on a break" thanks to Tina and it did not go down well with Kady. She called the bombshell a "c--t", rubbed her bum on the window when Tina returned to the villa and then had a screaming match with Scott.
Rocky is one way to explain their relationship (remember when they rowed over the toastie?) but things reached new heights when Malin was dumped from the villa. Despite the fact that they were in an actual relationship, Terry stayed in the villa and got with bombshell Emma-Jane Woodhams. Luckily Malin got her own back when she returned, confronted her ex and asked him to give her back her sunglasses.
Probably the funniest fight on Love Island, tbh. When Theo recouped with Tyla Carr, Jonny ended up calling him a "bellend" and the pair came to blows. Days later Johnny was dumped from the villa and Tyla was hysterically crying about it; that's when Theo said his classic line "I think if Tyla really liked him she should go as well really". Obsessed.
Olivia loved to kick off in the villa and we'll never forget when she walked in on the Islanders talking about her and royally kicked off at everyone but especially Montana Brown and Marcel Somerville. Classic Liv, tbh.
A few weeks into Love Island 2017 and it seemed that Sam and Chris were going to have an actual fight. After Olivia dumped Sam and recouped with Chris, the Geordie star didn't take it lightly and branded Chris a "snake".
When Jack Fowler came back from his date with Georgia, he was quick to tell Laura that her BFF tried to kiss him on the date. Laura confronted Georgia but it really kicked off when the Essex bombshell claimed they both kissed (we saw the footage and it was very much Georgia who tried to kiss Jack). Laura went on to tell her pal to "wind your f**king neck in" before Georgia stormed off.
Remember when Georgia kept saying she's "loyal"? Well Ellie had enough of it, especially after it came to light that Georgia kissed BFF Laura Anderson's man Jack Fowler on a date. Ellie confronted Georgia and the pair literally screamed at each other and it ended with Ellie calling Georgia an "ugly c**t". Rude.
One of our favourite ever Love Island moments was when Rosie finally confronted Adam after he tried to move on to Megan Barton-Hanson and then Zara McDermott. She was having none of it and put him in his place even though he was rolling his eyes and smirking. Bless her.
Curtis honestly had us all fooled. We were left shook when Curtis' head turned for Jourdan Riane during Casa Amor. Poor Amy was none the wiser and publicly declared how "relieved" she was when she came back from the other villa. After Curtis spilled the tea about his wandering eye she responded with her classic, "I WAS COMING BACK HERE TO TELL YOU I LOVED YOU".
Can you believe Molly-Mae and Tommy had a row in the villa? It all kicked off when Tommy tried to get to know bombshell Maura Higgins. Molly slated him for not asking her how she was feeling after Maura arrived and he pointed out that she hadn't told him she like him until new girls arrived. Awks.
Weird how we were unsure about Maura at first but quickly grew to love her and one of her turning points was her row with Tom. Remember "It'll be interesting to see if she's all mouth"? We still cringe at him. He quickly ate his words when Maura slated him in front of the girls.
This is arguably the best ever Love Island fight of all time. Jordan tried to "crack on" with India Reynolds (even though she was with Ovie) basically hours after asking Anna to be his GIRLFRIEND and when Anna found out, she absolutely lost it. He denied trying to move on and she screamed "TWO DAYS" in his face, before going on to say "no wonder you've never had a girlfriend".
Ahh Yewande, bless her. Danny told her he liked her, she was skeptical, Arabella Chi arrived and his head turned straight away. Yewande confronted him and he revealed he was planning on getting to know Arabella. Our favourite part of their argument was when Yewande left and told him "what goes around comes around" and to "have a nice life". Iconic.
The women of Love Island series five were feisty AF and Belle Hassan was certainly no exception. She kicked off with her partner Anton Danyluk when the Islanders were treated to a night out at their very own club after he kissed Anna Vakili during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge. We'll never be able to forget Ovie Soko's meme worthy reaction as Belle screamed, "You're bullsh-t!" at Anton.
Shaughna made it clear she was not happy when Sophie told Nas Majeed that she wanted to stay in the villa despite the recoupling fast approaching and him taking a liking to Demi Jones. Shaughna and Sophie fell out and Rochelle Humes' sister was left in tears. Bless her.
Siannise (like Maura) was one of the contestants we weren't 100% keen on until a couple of weeks in and then she became our fave Islander. She liked Connagh Howard but Rebecca stole him from her and then Rebecca managed to recouple with Luke Trotman before Siannise could. The ladies came to blows and Siannise threw shade and told her she's "not a girls girl" before adding, "You're rude and you're not my type of person".
Love Island 2021 had it's first major bust-up in week two when Hugo Hammond unintentionally offended Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter with his comments about "fake" girls after they revealed they'd had Botox, boob jobs and lip fillers. The PE teacher insisted his comments weren't malicious and later broke down in tears after trying to make amends with the girls.
This was probably one of the worst Love Island fights. After Movie Night, Faye literally spent the hour-long episode screaming at Teddy and some of the other Islanders. It didn't go down well with viewers and the episode received 25k complaints.
Casa Amor was pretty explosive during the 2022 series but things took a turn after Dami reunited with Indiyah, shortly after bringing Summer back. It all came to a head when Dami called Summer 'fake' and she was quick to shut him down.
Ekin-Su and Davide argued more times than bombshells entering the villa and we LOVED it. Whether it was Davide shouting "You are a liar and actress, get the f**k out" or him telling Ekin-Su, "You're faker than a Louis Vuitton from China", we were totally here for his one-liners. They always made up almost instantly and it's probably why they won Love Island 2022.
Dami Hope and Luca Bish didn't forget all the times Tasha Ghouri 'got to know' the bombshells that entered the villa and they didn't let her forget it either. However things came to a head during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge where they both pied Tasha and left her in a flood of tears. Andrew jumped to Tasha's defence and had words with the boys.
Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley recently spilled the tea and revealed there was a fight in the villa that was unaired.
If you cast your mind back you'll remember that Demi Jones seemed pretty chilled in the villa but Paige revealed she had a secret argument with Casa Amor bombshell Alexi Eraclides.
"Demi and Alexi - the guys had a slight disagreement about sleeping arrangements…
"It was nothing but a misunderstanding, however we were tight for beds!"
