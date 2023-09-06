Love Island’s Indiyah Polack: what is she doing now?

Quite frankly, Indiyah Polack is how you do Love Island. Not only do you go and find your forever person and the pair of you make it to your season's final, but Love Island producers like you so much they make you part of the family by giving you a hosting job.

Add constantly slaying the fashion game, calling out haters and influencing like a pro to all that and it's no wonder that Miss Polack is not only one of our favourite Islanders of all time, but one of our favourite heat queens of all time (and we've been around for a while – WAY longer than Love Island).

Bow down (to Indiyah and us).

When was Indiyah on Love Island?

Indiyah Polack was an OG on Love Island 2022.

How old is Indiyah Polack?

Indiyah was born on 11 December 1998, making her 24 years old.

Who did Indiyah couple up with?

Upon entering the Love Island 2022 villa in Majorca, our queen was coupled up with Ikenna Ekwonna by the public. She remained with Ikenna for just over two weeks, until Dami Hope went rogue and chose to couple up with her on day 18.

Indiyah then recoupled with Deji Adeniyi in Casa Amor, but it wasn't long before Indiyah and Dami found their way back to one another in the main villa, officially getting back together on day 38 – and making it all the way to the final together.

Indiyah and Ikenna in the early days of Love Island 2022 (ITV) ©ITV

What happened to Indiyah during Casa Amor?

What happens to all Islanders in Casa Amor? Her head was turned (like full Exorcist head twist). The LI girls entered Casa Amor on day 26; during her time in the villa of sin, Indiyah grew close to Deji, choosing to bring him back to the main villa.

Did Indiyah and Dami win?

No, but they did make it to the final. The couple finished in third place, behind Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in second place, and the winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

Indiyah and Dami made it to the final (ITV) ©ITV

Where is Indiyah Polack from?

The Love Island star is from London.

What is Indiyah doing now?

Before going into the 2022 villa, Indiyah was a hotel waitress. She was also an influencer and model.

A year on, she continues to slay the influencing game, co-hosts the official Love Island podcast, as well as Love Island: Aftersun alongside Sam Thompson. She is also an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and Boots.

Are Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope still together?

They sure are and during their final date on Love Island, Dami revealed he was planning to move to London after the show. Cute.

What has Indiyah Polack said about Summer Botwe?

Earlier this year, Love Island 2022 stars Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe reignited their feud. this led to Indiyah picking a bone with Summer, too.

Although Indiyah and Summer initially got off to a frosty start on account of the Casa Amor bombshell stealing Indiyah's man Dami, they later became friends when Dami came running back to Indiyah with his tail between his legs and true love prevailed; a tale as old as time in the Love Island villa year after year.

However, it seems like the friendship between them is well and truly OVER after Summer made some controversial comments about Dami's, ahem, package.

During an appearance on the Spill The Juice podcast, Summer was grilled about whether Dami was a "grower" and initially replied, "No comment."

However, she quickly added, "Not that I done anything but I can see things. My eyes were working enough to see it was a grower."

Clearly not happy with Summer's comments about her man, Indiyah took to Twitter and shadily fired back, "Some people need to stop reminiscing on what they can’t have! Anyways make sure you tune into a real podcast tomorrow morning #LoveIsland the morning after 💕🏝 with real tea and goss!!"

As if that wasn't enough, Indiyah also liked a tweet which featured a video of Dami telling Summer to "shut up" in the villa and was captioned, "Dami was ahead of his time right in this moment…"

But it seems Summer wasn't fussed about Indiyah's digs as she shared a new Instagram post with a rather telling caption.

Alongside a series of photos of her modelling a neon pink jacket - one of which showed her holding up her middle finger to the camera - Summer wrote, "Fly girl era, no apologies 🪅."

Somehow we don't think this is the last we've heard of this feud...

©Instagram/Summer Botwe

Does Indiyah Polack have Instagram?

Yep, you can follow her at @indiyahhp.