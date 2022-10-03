EXCLUSIVE: Davide Sanclimenti reveals Love Island stars he’s ‘not bothered’ about

by Nathan Katnoria |

The Italian stallion threw a huge launch party at central London hotspot Crazy Pizza over the weekend, where he was joined by Islanders including Jacques O’Neill, Dami Hope, Jay Younger and Ikenna Ekwona, and Davide told us that he was looking forward to catching up with his villa pals.

Chatting exclusively to heat, Davide said, “It’s nice that they are here because I’ve been really busy in the last few months and I didn’t have a lot of time to catch up, so this is a good location for me to see them again.”

Davide was supported by Islanders including Dami Hope and Jay Younger at his BoohooMAN launch

As for who he’s closest to from the villa, Davide told us, “In the villa, I was friends with Jay, Charlie, and Dami. Those three the most.

“Also, Luca and Andrew are my good friends - but those three the most.”

There are, however, two Islanders that Davide admitted he’s “not really bothered” about and won’t be staying in contact with.

Ekin-Su joined boyfriend Davide at his launch following the success of her Oh Polly collection

He added, “I don’t speak with Mollie [ Salmon ] and I don’t speak with George [ Tasker ] .

“We lived in the villa with Mollie three days together and, George, I didn’t even know his name before leaving the villa. So yeah, I’m not really bothered about them.”

Ouch. So we guess Davide won't be attending their family parties, now that the Casa Amor bombshells are step-siblings?

As Davide launches his BoohooMAN collection, here's everything you need to know about the Love Island 2022 winner...

How old is Davide Sanclimenti?

At 27 years old, Davide is one of the oldest 2022 Islanders. He was born on 1 January 1995, making him a Capricorn.

What was Davide's job before Love Island.

Davide owned his own business before entering Love Island. Since winning the show, he's been inundated with opportunities and recently filmed his own TV show with girlfriend Ekin-Su and launched a clothing collection with BoohooMAN.

Where is Davide Sanclimenti from?

Davide is originally from Rome, Italy but currently lives in Manchester. Before entering the villa, he said, "I’m going to be the Italian stallion in the villa! With my Italian charm, I can also be a very romantic guy. I’m good looking and I’ve realised since I first arrived in Manchester, a lot of English girls actually love me. They love to be around me and I love to be around them."

Does Davide Sanclimenti have Instagram?

You'll be glad to know he does. You can follow Davide at @davidesancli.