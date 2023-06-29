What’s inside the Love Island winners’ pack revealed 👀

Just imagine winning Love Island. Not only have you potentially found the love of your life – and it DOES happen, just look at Love Island series two’s Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey – but you also bag half of the £50,0000 prize money and instantly become one of the most famous people in Great Britain.

But it turns out there are also some hidden perks of winning Love Island as Amber Gill – who won the show with Greg four years ago – revealed.

greg and amber in 2019 ©© ITV Pictures

Taking part in Closer’s Love Island Secrets with BFF Anna Vakili, Amber let slip that the winners of the show get given a special package full of goodies that none of the other Islanders receive.

When asked if the Islanders get to keep the photos they take on their phones during their time in the villa, the Geordie lass explained, “I actually got a lot of the photos that we took because I got my Samsung phone after I finished.

“I got loads of gifts as a winner pack and I got one of the phones which had the pictures that we took.”

So, what else is included in this exclusive pack then?

“Loads of things… I got a cute little Polaroid camera. I got loads of nice things, cakes and flowers,” Amber added.

Well, as Anna put it, “It’s alright for some, init?”

2 of 26 Slide 2 of 27 u00a9 Getty Images 2005 - Celebrity Love Island - Jayne Middlemiss TV presenter and model Jayne Middlemiss was the first person to win Celebrity Love Island, alongside Fran Cosgrave. Nothing happened between the pair when they left the villa, with Jayne continuing with work in TV, including shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and Pointless. She's now a radio presenter! u00a9 Getty Images 2005 - Celebrity Love Island - Fran Cosgrave Fran Cosgrave, who is the former Westlife bodyguard, went on to land his own spin-off TV show alongside Calum Best and Paul Danan, before releasing his autobiography in 2006. Fran dated Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton, with the pair welcoming a son together, but they've since split. u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Calum Best Despite being on the show in 2005, Calum Best re-entered the Celebrity Love Island villa in 2006, this time winning the show alongside Geordie girl Bianca Gascoigne. u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Calum Best Since leaving the villa in 2006, Calum has kept himself in the spotlight, appearing on a number of other shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Famously Single. In 2018 it was being reported that Calum was dating Hannah Murrell, despite the model being 16 years younger than the 38-year-old. u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Bianca Gascoigne Entering the Celebrity Love Island villa as a glamour model in 2006, Bianca won the show alongside Calum Best. u00a9 Getty Images 2006 - Celebrity Love Island - Bianca Gascoigne Although nothing materialised romantically between Bianca and Calum outside of the show, the model went on to achieve success, appearing on shows such as Gladiators, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Coach Trip.She even auditioned for The X Factor in 2012! u00a9 ITV 2015 - Love Island: Jess Hayes and Max Morley When Love Island returned to our TV screens in 2015, with host Caroline Flack, Jess Hayes and Max Morley were crowned the winners, taking home a massive £50,000 each.Just 40 days after leaving the villa, the pair split up, leaving viewers of the show heartbroken. u00a9 Getty Images 2015 - Love Island: Jess Hayes Despite splitting from Max, a few years later Jess found true happiness with her boyfriend Dan Lawry. The pair welcomed their first child together in 2019, a baby boy called Presley James Lawry. u00a9 Getty Images 2015 - Love Island: Max Morley Max has kept himself relatively out of the spotlight since he won the show, but in recent months he's been dating Love Island 2018 star Laura Anderson. u00a9 ITV 2016 - Love Island: Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey After coupling up on Day One of Love Island 2016, it was love at first sight for Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey, who went on to beat Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen in the series two final. u00a9 Getty Images 2016 - Love Island: Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey Despite splitting for a short period, Cara and Nathan rekindled their romance after discovering Cara was expecting the couple's first baby. After Cara gave birth to baby Freddie, Nathan then proposed to his girl back in the Love Island villa, with the pair getting married in 2019. A true Love Island fairytale! u00a9 ITV 2017 - Love Island: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies It didn't take long for Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies to couple up on Love Island series three, with the pair going on to win the show ahead of Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.Despite this, the pair ended their romance just before Christmas in 2017, but they have remained friends! u00a9 Getty Images 2017 - Love Island: Kem Cetinay He's a single boy, but that hasn't stopped Kem going on to achieve great things. As well as landing a record deal with his Love Island BFF Chris Hughes (and a TV show to follow), Kem appeared on Dancing On Ice and now he's joined This Morning as their showbiz reporter. In 2019 he was also unveiled as Primark's first ever male ambassador. u00a9 Getty Images 2017 - Love Island: Amber Davies Despite being romantically linked with the likes of Chris Clark and Liam Payne, Amber has remained single since her split from Kem.Pursuing her dream of being on stage, Amber landed her dream role in Dolly Parton's West End musical 9 To 5 alongside the likes of Louise Redknapp, and she's received amazing reviews. u00a9 ITV 2018 - Love Island: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer The nation fell in love with Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham when they coupled up and won Love Island in 2018. Despite high hopes for the couple, Dani and Jack announced they'd split up in April 2019. u00a9 Getty Images 2018 - Love Island: Dani Dyer Just weeks after her split from Jack, Dani started dating her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, and the pair look super loved-up on social media. As well as this, the reality star has reportedly made more than £1 million since she left the villa, with various clothing deals, Instagram posts and her own eyelash product. u00a9 Getty Images 2018 - Love Island: Jack Fincham After his split from Dani, Jack joined the cast of series seven of Celebs Go Dating, in an attempt to find his perfect girl. Jack has also teamed up with brands like McDonald's and Protein World, and his debut clothing line is due out later in 2019. u00a9 Getty Images 2019 - Love Island: Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea After getting her heart broken by Michael Griffiths, Amber Gill was swept off her feet when Irish hunk Greg O'Shea entered the villa with just two weeks to go! Despite only knowing each other for 12 days, Greg and Amber were crowned winners of the 2019 series, beating Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae for the Love Island crown. Getty 2019 - Love Island: Amber Gill Although Amber and Greg appeared to leave the villa on good terms vowing to stay together and split the cash prize, their relationship didn't last with their split announced just five weeks after they left the show.In the time since Amber has gone on to have a successful career as a model and influencer and has a whopping 2.6M followers on Instagram. Getty 2019 - Love Island: Greg O'Shea Since leaving the show greg has continued to pursue his successful sporting career and has seen lots of success. He even competed in last years Olympic Games (WOW). ITV 2020 - Love Island: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the first (and potentially only) series of Love Island to take place in South Africa. They beat favourites Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman and left the show on strong form, deciding to split the £50,000 with Luke announcing he wanted to spend his winnings on a home for him and Paige (awww). Getty 2020 - Love Island: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp Paige and Finn have been together ever since and by all accounts seem to be going strong. We guess love is real... ITV 2021 - Love Island: Millie Court and Liam Reardon Millie Court and Liam Reardon hit it off from the get go but went through a rough patch following Casa Amor. However Liam managed to win Millie around and they won the seventh season. Getty Images 2021 - Love Island: Millie Court and Liam Reardon They left the show loved up and moved in together. There were rumours floating around that they might have split and in July, Millie confirmed they were no longer together. ITV 2022 - Love Island: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti In 2022, the most dramatic couple won the show - Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti. They had a lot of ups and downs (remember Ekin crawling on the terrace?) but they managed to make it work. Getty Images 2022 - Love Island: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti Despite lots of speculation surrounding their relationship, Ekin-Su and Davide have moved in together and are still firmly loved up. Previous Next