Miles Nazaire’s ‘f–k you’ rant at Made in Chelsea filming

If you frequently stalk the cast of Made in Chelsea on social media like we do, then you'll already know that a fair few of Chelsea's finest have jetted off to Bali to film their latest group trip abroad.

In the past, we've seen our fave well-spoken reality stars film specials in ultra-glam locations like New York City, LA, the south of France, Ibiza, Croatia, Buenos Aires, and most recently, Mallorca – all in the name of work. Now, producers have sent members of the SW3 squad – including Miles Nazaire, Julius Cowdrey, Melissa Tattam, Emily Blackwell, Issy Francis-Baum, and Ollie Locke-Locke – to Bali for a little winter fun – and no doubt, a trust fund of drama – in the sun.

Actually, we can already confirm that the cast has been dealing with a fair share of drama since they jetted down in Bali last month.

The chaps and chapettes of SW3 are off to Bali ©Channel 4

Various members of the cast have already moaned about jet lag, long filming hours, and sunburn, since arriving at their Bali villa, but it seems now that virtually the entire cast has been struck down by 'Bali belly'. 'Bali belly' is another phrase for travellers' diarrhoea; it can be caused by consuming bacteria found in contaminated food and water. For us run of the mill folk, it means you get the sh-ts for 24 hours or so.

And it seems 'Bali belly' has placed a curse over the MiC cast, who clearly have not adapted well to the local food and drink.

After a day or so on the toilet, Miles Nazaire took to his Instagram to share the gruesome details with his 309k Instagram followers, in a towel we might add (still fit af).

He said, "So, Bali belly started yesterday morning for me. I'm not going to talk to you about how many times I went to the toilet, but let's just say most of the morning I've been in there." He panned his phone round to show us which toilet took the brunt of the damage, because reality.

Miles continued, "Now I've got a bit of a blocked nose, I've got a bit of a fever... but, we're going to power through. I've had a hot shower. I'm going to get a coffee in me, we're going to have some eggs, some bacon, just get some food in me, because I've literally just had ramen all day yesterday - I've just had broth."

He finished by saying (still in a lucky towel), "But yeah, Bali belly I did not think I was going to have. I've got a strong immune system, which I actually really do. I'm the last person to get it out of the villa, so I've been strong. But, I'm going to be stronger by saying 'f-ck you' to Bali belly. I'm still going to get on with it and get the day going."

We can't help but wonder whether this outbreak of 'Bali belly' will get brought up on the new series, after all, this is supposed to be reality telly. Saying that, even that Made in Chelsea filter can't make mass diarrhoea look Royal Borough decadent.

Feel better, all. And don't worry, you'll be back in Chelsea dining on pheasant, lobster, and Verity Bowditch's Clean Kitchen in no time.

Stay strong, SW3.