Made In Chelsea’s Ruby Adler: is she still with Reza Garroussi after that dramatic finale?

Made in Chelsea's Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garrousi ended Made in Chelsea: Mallorca on the rocks as Ruby flew back home to London after a huge row at their shared villa.

The pair had a rough ride of it in Spain as the revelation that Ruby had got with one of Rez's friends when they had split last year came to light, with Rez admitting that the trip was "make or break" and Ruby saying that he needed to put the past in the past.

Things didn't get better for them when they had to hear the news that James Taylor and Maeva D’Ascanio announced they were engaged and expecting a baby boy - leaving Ruby to question why Rez didn't want that with her.

If you were wondering if Ruby and Reza had patched things over, you might be a little disappointed as Ruby, who has been with Rez on and off for over ten years, recently dropped a clue that their relationship was over as she has appeared to have unfollowed him on Instagram - 2022's version of telling your mum that you've had a barney and you're moving back home.

Ruby unfollowing Reza (he still follows her, FYI) comes at the same time as her absence at former co-star Sam Thompson's big 30th birthday bash in Spain that was organised by his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Loyal MiC fans will know that the two couples are known to be a foursome - so it's a little odd that Ruby missed the occasion - especially now she has unfollowed him on the 'gram.

Could it be the result of another argument - like the one they had in the season finale - OR have they decided to call it a day for good?

Rez and Ruby plodded along in the background of the show for many seasons, with Reza regularly cropping up to be a voice of sage wisdom for the likes of Sam and the other less switched on lads.

However, after their messy split in series 21 - in no small part helped along by SW3's resident heartbreaker Miles Nazaire – Ruby and Rez's on/off relationship grabbed the main storylines.

At the end of the latest season they had a HUGE argument about Ruby following an unidentified footballer on Instagram after a night out with her friends. In the latest series, Ruby flew back from Mallorca on her own after a massive barney with Rez after he said it was 'make or break' between them.

The recent incident left fans on two sides of the fence over Ruby's behaviour, with many saying that they are 'miserable' together but 'can't let each other go'.

One fan tweeted, "How many times can Rez and Ruby try at their relationship #MadeInChelsea"

Another wrote, "Please we’ve suffered with the Rez and Ruby saga we’ve had enough #MadeInChelsea"

One more added, "God I hope Rez and Ruby break up. They would both be a lot happier in the long run! Plus I can’t watch this same story again #MadeInChelsea"

But are Ruby and Miles still together?

Well they seemed to be after they were seen on the cast trip away to Mallorca but things changed when they started to argue. As the show is filmed in advance, we're not entirely sure about where they are at now, but after Ruby's recent unfollow we're not too sure things are good.

While we eagerly wait for Made in Chelsea to return (hopefully in the Autumn), here's your need to know about Ruby.

Who is Ruby Adler?

Ruby is an influencer, model and reality star with 131k followers on Instagram. She’s worked as a talent scout for MAJOR global modelling agency Storm Models and regularly posts videos of her swanky work life, from office #bantz to BTS at fashion weeks all over the world.

When did Ruby Adler join Made in Chelsea?

Ruby has been a peripheral member of the cast for a while, popping up alongside her boyfriend Reza on double dates with Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott, and she’s good friends with Sophie too.

In 2021, her relationship with Reza became one of the main storylines of series 21 and 22.

How old is Ruby Adler?

Ruby's birthday in 26 May 1995 which means she's 27. The reality star celebrated her birthday on a gorgeous beach which she presumably travelled to the minute travel restrictions lifted. Jealous? Us? Never.

Are Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi still dating?

That's a good question. While their relationship had A LOT of ups and downs in the last two series of the show, fans were shocked when it was revealed the pair had reconciled in the time between series 22 and 23.

What happened with Ruby Adler and Reza Amiri-Garroussi?

In an episode on MIC, Ruby opened up about their reunion and said, "I'm actually so happy, I feel like we've turned a new leaf. I've made the decision that I love him and I want this to work - I wouldn't be in this situation if I didn't - and I feel happy.

"I definitely feel like I had my time where I was single and we've had a break from each other. And I think the grass isn't always greener."

Things weren't always smooth sailing for the couple, however. After weeks of trials and tribulations in 2021, Ruby and Reza called time on their decade-long relationship in emotional scenes.

Coming face-to-face with Reza Ruby told him, "I can’t help but feel like I’m stuck in this rut. What was such a happy, fun relationship has become a weight and there’s no fun anymore. We’ve had so many problems for so long and I don’t want to live my life like that anymore."

ruby crying on made in chelsea ©E4

Although Reza told her, "I love you very much, you know that... More than anything on this earth and I want to make this work. I want to make it right. I’ll do whatever I need to do. I want to marry you."

However Ruby admitted she didn't want to carry on their relationship and told Reza, "It just isn’t right. You must know that. I’ve given this such a good go; I’ve tried so hard to make this work. This doesn’t work. I don’t think I want to be with you anymore."

They appeared to reunited but as of August 2022, who knows?

How long have Ruby Adler and Reza Garroussi been together?

If you’ve been watching the series you’ll know that Rez and Ruby have been together since they were teenagers and recently marked their 10 year anniversary before splitting in 2021.

In happier times... ©E4

What happened between Ruby Adler and Miles Nazaire?

When Ruby and Rez became full time cast members, Ruby’s ongoing bone she’d been picking with him was that he never posted her on his social media.

Scheming Miles Nazaire stirred the pot by suggesting Rez was “ashamed” of her, leading to Rez defending himself by saying he’d struggled to trust Ruby after she was unfaithful much earlier in their relationship.

Speaking exclusively to heatworld back in April 2021 about their relationship, Miles said, "At that time in the episode, I wasn't really aware of what was going on. Obviously, you know, people were talking to me a bit about their issues but, in the house, they were having a lot of arguments.

"We could hear their arguments."

Ruby and Reza's drama continued when it came to light that he'd been messaging Verity Bowditch behind her back. Although Reza insisted the messages were purely innocent and that he was just friends with Verity, Ruby wasn't happy.

The couple finally ended their relationship in the penultimate episode of series 2021 of Made in Chelsea. However they then reunited and it seems that now things are up in the air again.

Did Ruby Adler break up with Reza Amiri-Garroussi because of Miles Nazaire?

Made in Chelsea viewers will know that Reza wasn't happy about Ruby's relationship with Miles before she ended their relationship. Although Ruby and Miles were adamant they were nothing more than friends, others weren't so sure and insisted there was a romantic connection between them.

In the final episode of Made in Chelsea series 21, Ruby told Maeva D'Ascanio that Miles had nothing to do with her break-up with Reza. She says, "My break-up of however many years with the man I love so much has nothing to do with Miles, he’s been a good friend.”

Does Ruby Adler have Instagram?

You can follower on @rubyadler.

Does Ruby Adler have Twitter?

Yep, she’s @ruby _ adler, although she hasn’t used it since 2015.

