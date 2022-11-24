  1. Home
Made in Chelsea: meet Ruby Adler’s new love interest – he’s FIT

Move over Reza, there's a new lad in London

Ruby Adler
by Emily Vierke |
Posted

Made in Chelsea has a new blonde haired, blue-eyed guy on the block and he has caught the eye of single lady Ruby Adler.

The reality show loves adding fresh faces to spice up the dynamic and this time around it looks as though a certain chap is settling right in.

After her split from long term boyfriend Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Ruby has been a single Pringle but pal Liv Bentley decided to take the opportunity to play match maker and set Ruby up with newcomer Charlie Wicks.

During a recent episode of Made in Chelsea, Ruby and close friend Melissa Tattam were sent on a blind date with Charlie and his friend. Although Melissa didn't hit it off with her date (probably down to the fact we're pretty sure she back with boyfriend Toby), Ruby couldn't help but flirt with 6ft1 Charlie Wicks.

There was a great deal of giggling at jokes which probably weren't that funny and arm touching from our Ruby and we are totally here for the new budding romance.

Charlie isn't massive on social media at the moment with just 821 followers on his Instagram but if he is going to be a permanent fixture in the world of West London that's sure to sky-rocket.

Not much is known about Ruby's new love interest but we can tell by his Instagram he enjoys the gym, holidays and taking topless pics. Which we can all agree, means he'll fit right in to the glamorous world of Made in Chelsea.

