Made in Chelsea: Melissa Tattam’s ex-boyfriend set to join the cast and OMG

There are fewer things more awkward than bumping into your ex just after you’ve broken up, but what about being forced to work with them and having the whole thing caught on camera? Yep, sounds awkward AF.

But that’s exactly the situation that Made in Chelsea’s Melissa Tattam has found herself in as she’s flown out to Bali to film the new series with cast members including Ollie Locke-Locke, Miles Nazaire, Julius Cowdrey and Issy Francis-Baum – and her ex-boyfriend Toby Watkins is set to join them.

Melissa and Toby recently split after three years together, but they’re about to come face-to-face once again and we can’t wait to see what happens.

Melissa is already in Bali with the rest of the cast and Toby revealed he was jetting out to join them this week when he shared a picture of him en route to the island.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself on the plane and wrote, "To Bali we go 🏝."

©Instagram/Toby Watkins

In discussion with co-host and former MIC co-star Sophie Habboo on their Wednesdays We Drink Wine podcast earlier this month, Melissa revealed that she was flying out to Bali and that Toby would be there too as she also teased that they had previously rekindled their romance in a "relapse".

Speaking during a segment of the show called The Single Diaries, Melissa said, "I'm doing good. I'm very excited, basically I'm going away for quite a long period of time in two weeks. On Friday it's two weeks.

"Guys, I'm going away to a lovely hot country - I'm not sure if I can declare it yet - I'm really excited, and an ex-boyfriend's going to be there, so I'm really nervous at the same time."

Sophie then said, "Yeah, Toby's gonna be there. I mean, we're just going to say his name because everyone's gonna know."

Melissa continued, "And there has been a bit of a relapse with Toby," as Sophie laughed and added, "We all know what's going to happen there."

Although it looks like she could rekindle her romance with Toby, Melissa did recently share that she'd been making the most of single life - with multiple potential romances blossoming just weeks after her very public split.

Melissa and Sophie spilled tankers of tea (well, wine) when they had Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri as a guest on their podcast, getting all the goss on her relationship with Andrew Le Page, a relationship Melissa described as "so lovely" and one that makes her "have faith that there’s love out there”.

During the candid chat, Sophie teased, "Melissa's been single for too long," revealing that she "keeps acting like she’s a 60-year-old spinster", despite the fact that she is a "serial dater".

In fact, the girls revealed that Melissa was actually going on a date that very day with a guy she "met through loads of mutual friends".

Melissa revealed, "I've met him a few times before. He’s lovely.”

She admitted to going into to dates two or three glasses of wine down, which we wholeheartedly relate to.

Melissa then revealed that there are few potential boyf options on the scene and that one unnamed guy brought her a bottle of her favourite organic orange wine recently and is "the favourite at the moment". We get that. Buy us a bottle of Sainsbury's own prosecco and we're anybody's.

Melissa then added that a third guy had "been knocked out of the running order" recently. So it's safe to say, our girl is getting back out there and playing the single game like a pro.

The MIC star joined the cast back in 2018 as Harry Baron's girlfriend, which was... a bit of a surprise considering his reputation as a ladies man.

Despite three years together, their relationship came to an end in 2021 and not long after she started dating model and videographer Toby. She often spoke about Toby on the podcast, shocking fans last year when she first mentioned him.

At the time, one person wrote, "More importantly, who is Toby 🤔."

According to Toby's Instagram page he is a video creator/videographer and is signed to IMG Models Worldwide.

Things were serious between the two, with Melissa revealing on the podcast that they had dropped the "L" bomb.

However she's now revealed that they secretly split over the summer.

"Right, so guys there's a bit of an announcement... I'm single," she said on the podcast.

"It's been maybe like a month and a bit. I didn't like hiding it but I had to get strong enough where I was ready to talk about it.

"Toby is still the best, we love Toby. That's all we're going to talk about with the break-up."

©Instagram/ @habboosophie

Melissa previously awkwardly revealed that Toby slept with YouTube and TikTok sensation Flossie Clegg on an episode of the podcast while Flossie was a guest.

It all began when Melissa told Flossie that she had her first big argument with Toby after it came to light that Toby had slept with Flossie.

She said, "He called me up the day before the podcast and he goes, 'I don't want to make you feel uncomfortable but I've slept with Flossie in the past'."

While Melissa initially thought he meant it happened recently he went on to say it happened "ages ago at a party".

Flossie responded saying, "It was one of those things where it was just like, 'why the f--k did we just do that? What the f--k? that was weird'," to which Sophie and Melissa reassured her that she didn't have to justify herself.

Melissa then went on to say that finding this out gave her "an excuse" to get into an argument with Toby, adding, "It needed to happen."

Who is Melissa Tattam from Made in Chelsea?

Melissa joined Made in Chelsea in 2018, but outside of the show she's a socialite and podcaster.

What is Melissa Tattam's job?

As well as being a reality star on MIC, a socialite and podcaster, Melissa is also the founder and owner of a MELISSAJAY, a bikini company she started in 2016.

She's also an influencer and YouTuber.

How old is Melissa Tattam?

Melissa Tattam is 25 years old.

What happened with Melissa Tattum and Harry Baron?

Melissa announced her and Harry broke up in an Instagram post back in September 2021. This news was a shock to many as they were considered one of the stronger relationships on the show. Melissa and Harry had been together for three years and were even at one point considering getting married.

The reason they broke up is unclear, although on an episode of Wednesdays We Drink Wine Melissa revealed that "everything is very amicable" between the two and that "nothing bad has happened, no one cheated."

In addition to this she said, "It happened at the right time," and that coming out of the relationship she is "feeling in a very good place".

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast here.

What is Wednesdays We Drink Wine?

'Wednesdays We Drink Wine' is a weekly podcast Melissa co-hosts with her friend and co-star Sophie. The talk about a variety of topics ranging from group holidays disasters to having sex on the beach. And of course, they drink wine.

New episodes come out every (you guessed it) Wednesday, and you can catch them here or follow @wednesdaywedrinkwine.

What is MELISSAJAY?

MELISSAJAY is a bikini company owned and founded by Melissa herself back in 2016. It was created out of her frustration that she couldn't find swimwear to fit her body type.

Melissa got into a bit of hot water a couple of years ago for labelling size 10 bikinis as large, and in the time since the company has remained relatively quiet. The Instagram page for the company has also been deleted so it may not even be running anymore.

Does Melissa Tattam have a YouTube Channel?

She does. You can find it here. She posts food, fashion, beauty & lifestyle vlogs on it.

What's Melissa Tattam's Instagram?