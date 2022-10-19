EXCLUSIVE: Verity Bowditch reveals her secret Made in Chelsea ‘crush’ and OMG

Oh, how we adore those immoderate SW3 dwellers. We're only one episode into series 24 of Made in Chelsea and it's as if we never said goodbye (with at least three or four air kisses) following their adventures/misadventures in Mallorca.

There's only one thing we enjoy more than watching Made in Chelsea stars and that's chatting to them, especially when it's just us, no PR, and a Zoom room. It's what showbiz journo dreams are made of.

And in all serious, the MiC lot are always so bloomin' polite, lovely, and a dream to transcribe thanks to their perfect enunciation – and our latest chinwag with show veteran Verity Bowditch was a textbook example of that.

Verity hopped on Zoom with us as she was dashing across Albert Bridge, before jumping into a black cab (so MiC) and she was nothing short of a breath of fresh of air from start to finish. We began chinwagging about her role as the co-founder of the quite simply DELISH Clean Kitchen Club and her mission to take fully sustainable plant-based food and carbon-neutral packaging to mainstream audiences.

And we have to say it; this is the way to use a social platform built on public rows over vegan caviar and champers.

Naturally, we took the opportunity to talk to the reality star about Made in Chelsea series 24, as well as her long and successful stint on the E4 staple.

A question we often throw at our reality telly celebs is, "If you could bring back any classic character to the show, who would it be, and why?" Fully expecting Verity to name a Caggie, a Spencer or even a Mark, picture our faces when she accidentally ended up revealing her secret MiC "crush".

Verity answered, giggling, "Maybe Francis [ Boulle ]. I think I used to have a crush…wait, I’m not going to say that, or you’ll write it. I used to really like Francis."

You're totally right Verity, we did - but we write with love. Also, we completely get it. What's not to fancy about a bumbling ginger diamond heir?

Following this bombshell, we decided to take a gander at Mr Bouelle's Instagram to see what he's been up to since parting ways with the show in 2015.

To our surprise, we barely recognised him in his most recent Instagram posts. Not only has he shaved off his signature ginger locks, but he's sporting a 'tache, and he's wifed up and living in Texas. Oh, and apparently he's also a pro Jiu Jitsu competitor. It turns out we'd already written about his epic buzzcut, but the snaps still came as a shock to us.

So, is Verity Bowditch single?

She exclusively told heatworld, "I used to take everything so literally, not realising it was reality TV. I wish I could’ve gone back and shaken myself. It was hard, because when I first started there was a lot of, like, proper relationships that I went through. It was proper reality. Whereas now so it’s lesser; I’m not in a relationship with anyone and I’m not properly flirting with anyone. So yeah, I’ve learned a lot about myself; I think reality [ TV ] sort of does that to you – you realise what upsets, you realise how to deal with things, you learn how to argue, that’s for sure."

Tbf, who wants a relationship when you're absolutely bossing life?

Did Verity Bowditch date Strictly's Giovanni Pernice?

You might remember that Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice once had to speak out about the swirling romance rumours around him and Made in Chelsea starlet Verity Bowditch...

...denying them, unfortunately. Boo.

Taking to Instagram to address the rumours last year, Giovanni, who had previously split from Love Island's Maura Higgins, said, "Always wanting to speak the truth over here. It's news to me that I am dating, didn't know anything about it.

"At the moment, as you know it's all about dance dance dance which is wonderfullll darling. That's the reality, no drama here Have a great day – 'THE SUN' is shining! Gio x."

His statement followed source comments published by The Sun, claiming, "Giovanni has fallen head over heels for Verity. They are smitten. He’s been training really hard, but has made time for her.

"They’re very sweet together.”

Who is Verity Bowditch?

Verity is a reality star, best known for appearing on E4's Made in Chelsea. She's also a businesswoman who runs plant-based food brand Clean Kitchen with her business partner Mikey Pearce.

Prior to finding fame, Verity studied Biomedical Science at King's College London and graduated in 2016. According to her LinkedIn, she previously worked as a Sales Executive and Accounts Manager for clients including Body Power, Waitrose and The Telegraph.

It was whilst deciding which career path to take that she was approached by the Made In Chelsea production team to join the cast. Having done some acting as a child – including an appearance in Casualty when she was 10 – Verity agreed.

Three years later, and as the country went into lockdown, Verity kept herself busy by hosting Pilates classes via Zoom – with over 300 people taking part in each session.

How old is Verity Bowditch?

Verity was born on 21 September 1995, meaning she's currently 27 years old.

Does Verity Bowditch have Instagram?

Yep, you can follow her at @veritybowditch. And, if vegan food's your thing, why not follow her company @cleankitchenuk, too?