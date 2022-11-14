Georgia May: meet Julius Cowdrey’s GORG Made in Chelsea girlfriend

As Made in Chelsea continue to add new cast members like there's no tomorrow, the rumour mill is rife with who all the newbies are and how they are linked to the current stars of the E4 show.

One name that everyone seems to be interested in is Georgia May Salamat.

Georgia May works in the world of food and has her own business, The Acai Girls, that she runs with her sister. She is also rather popular in the world of social media with a solid following of 53.4k on Instagram.

But it would also seem that Georgia has caught the eye of a certain Made in Chelsea star in the form of life coach Julius Cowdrey.

Julius had a flitting romance with another newcomer, Willow Day, during the cast's summer trip to Mallorca, but it fizzled out quickly when they returned to London. Since then, it has been rather quiet on the romance front for Julius but perhaps that’s because he’s already found love with Georgia May.

Julius shared a video of the couple on holiday in Zakynthos followed by a few cute snaps of them together with the caption “This is what you call a hard launch.”

If that doesn't declare them an official couple, we’re not sure what does.

Made in Chelsea won't be Georgia's first TV appearance though as she starred on BBC One show Best Home Cook back in 2020. The cooking competition was judged by Mary Berry and Georgia made it all the way to the final, where she finished as runner-up behind winner Suzie Arbuthnot.

Although neither Julius nor Georgia have confirmed exactly how they met, Georgia and her sister opened their first deli in Fulham situated next to the Ride Republic spinning studio, where Julius Cowdrey runs classes. It doesn't take a genius to work that one out...

WATCH : Habbs, Maeva & James are faced with their most cringeworthy Made in Chelsea moments