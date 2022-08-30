‘Wild’ MAFS Australia star joins Made in Chelsea and fans see ROMANCE

There's nothing we love more than when two reality TV show worlds collide. So when it was announced that Married at First Sight Australia's Ella May Ding would be joining the cast of Made in Chelsea, we just couldn't contain our excitement.

After appearing on the ninth series of MAFS Australia, Ella became one of the breakout stars from the show and fans are keen to see her ruffle some feathers with our favourite Chelsea socialites.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, E4 shared the news of Made in Chelsea's new addition saying "The sun may have set on Mallorca but there’s a new ray of sunshine coming to Chelsea this autumn. ☀️ @ellamayding, welcome to #MadeInChelsea #MAFSA".

While Ella's addition to the cast seems a tad out of the blue, this isn't the first time that MiC have welcomed cast members from another reality show. Numerous Love Island stars, such Zara McDermott and Charlie Frederick have joined the series over the years, with Zara's infamously turbulent relationship with MiC vet Sam Thompson being followed on the show.

After the announcement of Ella joining the show, sparks about potential love interests have been floating around the internet, with many believing that she'll be getting cosy with Miles Nazaire.

Fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their excitement commenting, "Oh this is amazing news. Ella was a real gem on MAFSA. I’m predicting Ella and Miles, and he’d be very lucky" and "Called it last week! I think she will come in as a love interest of @milesnazaire".

Another added, "How wild @ellamayding is joining @e4chelsea, can't wait to see her ruffle some feathers."

Fans with a very keen eye also noticed that in a recent picture Miles posted on Instagram at a restaurant with a mystery woman, the nails of his date appeared to be VERY similar to Ella's nails that she posted on Instagram around the same time. So maybe these rumours are more than just speculation?

It looks like we'll have to wait and see what happens between Ella and Miles on the new series of MiC, which doesn't have a confirmed start date just yet but is set to return this Autumn on E4, so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled.

Although we did get a taster of what's to come this Autumn after Made in Chelsea: Mallorca hit our screens every night last week, dishing out the show's regular drama all the way from a villa in sunny Spain.