Miles Nazaire sparks romance rumours with co-star amid loved-up snap

Made in Chelsea fans are going wild two of the show's biggest stars have shared a photo of themselves looking all kinds of cute.

Miles Nazaire and Ruby Adler previously dated last year and have sparked rumours the love affair might be back on as they shared a cosy snap from their time in Bali.

Fans were quick to offer their thoughts on the potential relationship and while some are all for the Miles x Ruby reunion, others aren’t convinced they are the best couple.

One person commented “PLEASE BE A COUPLE,” whilst another was on the opposing side declaring, “Nope not right for each other at all.”

One more fan wrote, "Get together, you two suit to each other x," while another remarked, "Noooooo I can’t stand that girl, you’re so much better than that Miles, you’d of been so good with Izzy."

Perhaps the comment that sums up Miles' love life the best is, "Can’t keep up!! One minute it’s Ruby, then Izzy, then maybe Melissa lol 😂."

As theories continue to circulate on what is happening between him and Ruby, let's take a look back at Miles' dating history because we can all agree it's been quite the adventure.

Gallery Miles Nazaire Girlfriends 1 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Miles and Maeva were in a relationship for three years before she joined Made in Chelsea in 2019. Miles and Maeva remain close friends and although Miles has had a string of girlfriends since, Maeva is now pregnant and engaged to fellow Made in Chelsea star James Taylor. 2 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Miles dated Tiff Watson for a hot minute around 2020 but it was not to be. Although the fling was a fair few years after her rocky relationship with Sam Thompson ended, Tiff confessed she wasn't after anything serious and the couple decided to call it a day. 3 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Miles and Ruby were first together during 2021, this was after her rather tumultuous on/off ten year relationship with Reza Amiri-Garroussi. Miles and Ruby's affair was short-lived but with the recent Instagram post we're all wondering if perhaps second time around they'll have more luck. 4 of 8 CREDIT: Getty The worlds of reality TV collided when TOWIE star Chloe Brockett and Miles met on Celebs go Dating. Essex born Chloe had always wanted to date a posh boy and hit it off with Miles. It wasn't a particularly long relationship as the two went on just a few dates before deciding it wasn't to be. 5 of 8 CREDIT: Getty It was only ever a rumour that Miles dated Emily Blackwell after her relationship with Harvey came to an end. Although neither of them ever admitted to being a couple there was constant speculation they were more than just mates. As it stands Miles and Emily remain the best of friends and are both now dating different people. 6 of 8 CREDIT: Channel 4 Issy and Miles hit it off whilst the Made in Chelsea cast were off on holiday in Mallorca. What started out as a holiday romance soon found its way onto the streets of Chelsea. However, Miles only went on a date or two with Issy before declaring he wanted to settle down and didn't think Issy was the right person for him, leaving her heartbroken. 7 of 8 CREDIT: Channel 4 Yasmine is a newcomer to the Made in Chelsea scene and it seems as though she is here to stay, just not as Miles' girlfriend. The actress managed one date with Miles shortly after he ditched Issy and just moments before he met up with Ella. 8 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Married at First Sight Australia star Ella May Ding met Miles online and is soon to feature on Made in Chelsea, but it seems the relationship may be over before it even started seeing as she's already returned to her homeland. The Aussie star flew half way across the world to go on a date with Miles but we're not sure the relationship ever made it to the next step.

