Tiffany Watson’s life looks VERY different from her Made in Chelsea days

Made in Chelsea has made household names out of countless people, from Jamie Laing to Rosie Fortescue, the TV show has turned mere mortals into full blown celebs. One such star the reality TV show introduced us to is Tiffany Watson.

Joining the SW4 babes in 2014, Tiffany was introduced as the little sister of the straight-talking Lucy Watson. More commonly referred to as Tiff, the youngest Watson was part of the reality TV show for over three years and her time on the show mainly focused on her rocky relationship with Sam Thompson.

But since she quit the show, Tiff's life is looking hella different - in the best way possible.

Last May, Tiff married her footballer fella, Cameron McGeehan and in February 2023 the couple announced that they were expecting with the baby due later on this year.

Tiff also has her own podcast that she co-hosts with former MIC pal Nicola Hughes and a separate social media account that is dedicated to her house renovations.

Although London born, Tiffany splits her time between the capital and Bruges as her husband currently plays as midfielder for Belgian First Division A club Oostende.

We weren't kidding when we said it was a contrast to her Chelsea days.

Who is Tiffany Watson?

Tiffany is a former reality TV star, podcaster and influencer.

How old is Tiffany Watson?

Born 2 November 1993, Tiff is a 29 years old and a Scorpio.

Where is Tiffany Watson from?

London, obvs.

When was Tiffany Watson on Made in Chelsea?

Tiffany joined in series 8 and was on the show all the way until series 14.

What happened when Tiffany Watson was on Made in Chelsea?

Tiff joined as the little sister of fan favourite Lucy. For the majority of her time on the show she was in a relationship with Sam. The couple had one of the most televised romances that full of break ups, cheating scandals and lots of crying.

What happened with Tiffany Watson and Sam Thompson?

Tiffany and Sam started dated in 2014 and had an on/off relationship for three years. The romance was tumultuous to say the least and the couple argued on pretty much every single episode of Chelsea with both of them being unfaithful at some point.

They called it a day in 2017 and Tiff left the show with Sam remaining part of the MIC crew for a little longer.

Is Tiffany Watson related to Lucy Watson?

Yes, she is Lucy's li'l sis.

Who are Tiffany Watson's parents?

Her dad is Clive Watson, a pub chain owner and entrepreneur.

Who is Tiffany Watson dating?

Cameron is a footballer who Tiffany started dating in 2020, two years later in the spring of 2022 they tied the knot and are expecting a baby this year.

Does Tiffany Watson have Instagram?

Yes and you can follow her @tiffanyc _ watson.