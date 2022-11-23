  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. TV & Movies

Rosie Fortescue reveals ‘f–k off’ new job and golly

Rosie Fortescue
by Emily Vierke |
Posted

Former Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue launched her new watch collection yesterday and it was chock full of show OG show alumni.

Rosie was joined by Binky Felstead and Louise Thompson but also her twin sister, Lily. Who we had NO IDEA even existed tbh. Why was she never on the show? Imagine the double Fortescue energy. No really. Imagine it.

Rosie started her jewellery brand, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery, in 2015 shortly after leaving Made in Chelsea, and the luxurious range is full of colourful and pieces with the diamanté 'f**k off' necklace an absolute favourite. We'll have two please.

With seven years of focusing on jewelled bracelets, rings and necklaces under her stylish belt, Rosie has branched into the world of timepieces. The new range of watches is available on her website.

When was Rosie Fortescue in Made in Chelsea?

Rosie started out as part of the original West London crew and appeared in thirteen seasons of Made in Chelsea before leaving in 2014 to focus on other endeavours

What is Rosie Fortescue Jewellery?

The luxury jewellery brand is full of colourful statement pieces.

Who is Rosie Fortescue's boyfriend?

Rosie is currently single although she is known for keeping her romantic relationships on the DL

Are Rosie Fortescue and Millie Mackintosh still friends?

Millie and Rosie had a rocky friendship during their time on Made in Chelsea after it was revealed Rosie hooked up with Millie's then boyfriend (now second husband) Hugo Taylor. The ladies stopped talking for hot minute but fast forward to 2018 and Rosie attended the wedding of Millie and Hugo.

NOW WATCH Made in Chelsea Series SECRETS 👀 | Habbs, Maeva and James spill the tea

LISTEN to the latest episode of the heat 7 podcast

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
2 Be Loved by Lizzo