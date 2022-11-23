Rosie Fortescue reveals ‘f–k off’ new job and golly

Former Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue launched her new watch collection yesterday and it was chock full of show OG show alumni.

Rosie was joined by Binky Felstead and Louise Thompson but also her twin sister, Lily. Who we had NO IDEA even existed tbh. Why was she never on the show? Imagine the double Fortescue energy. No really. Imagine it.

Rosie started her jewellery brand, Rosie Fortescue Jewellery, in 2015 shortly after leaving Made in Chelsea, and the luxurious range is full of colourful and pieces with the diamanté 'f * * k off' necklace an absolute favourite. We'll have two please.

With seven years of focusing on jewelled bracelets, rings and necklaces under her stylish belt, Rosie has branched into the world of timepieces. The new range of watches is available on her website.

When was Rosie Fortescue in Made in Chelsea?

Rosie started out as part of the original West London crew and appeared in thirteen seasons of Made in Chelsea before leaving in 2014 to focus on other endeavours

What is Rosie Fortescue Jewellery?

The luxury jewellery brand is full of colourful statement pieces.

Who is Rosie Fortescue's boyfriend?

Rosie is currently single although she is known for keeping her romantic relationships on the DL

Are Rosie Fortescue and Millie Mackintosh still friends?

Millie and Rosie had a rocky friendship during their time on Made in Chelsea after it was revealed Rosie hooked up with Millie's then boyfriend (now second husband) Hugo Taylor. The ladies stopped talking for hot minute but fast forward to 2018 and Rosie attended the wedding of Millie and Hugo.

