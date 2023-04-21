Remember OG star Hugo Taylor? His life is VERY different from his Made in Chelsea days

by Natalie Cooper |

Made in Chelsea has produced a fair few stars over the years, with some more forgettable than others. But one we won't forget in a hurry has to be Hugo Taylor, who joined the cast in 2011.

His time on the show was, guess we could say, somewhat eventful. After cheating claims emerged, and Millie Mackintosh’s iconic ‘friendship’ toast, safe to say he didn’t have the smoothest of journeys, and was part of one of MIC’s best showdowns we’ve ever seen.

From sunglasses to marketing, his life has taken a different turn since the days of Made in Chelsea. Now married with children, he ended up rekindling his romance with ex Millie a few weeks after her divorce to famous rapper Professor Green.

So, where is he now and what is he up to?

Are Hugo Taylor and Spencer Matthews still friends?

After both left the show, the pair have been busy with businesses and starting families of their own. The duo proved that they are still great friends as they shared a cute snap of them and their children. How adorable.

Fans took to the comments, with one fan exclaiming, "How life has changed! Look at all of those lovely babies!" as another branded this reunion as the "next generation of MIC!"

When did Hugo leave Made in Chelsea?

Hugo left the show at the end of season three, alongside Caggie Dunlop and Amber Atherton. He left saying that he had “outgrown the show” and wanted to be seen as something other than a “reality star”.

What happened with Hugo Taylor and Rosie Fortescue?

What didn’t happen between these two, right? Famously, Hugo and Rosie Fortescue 'hooked up' behind Millie’s back, who he was dating at the time. To make matters worse, Rosie and Millie were also best friends. Awkward.

This then followed with the iconic party scene where Millie raised a toast to her friend Rosie “for hooking up with Hugo Taylor while we were together and lying about it. Here's to friendship!”

Maybe our favourite television moment of all time.

When did Hugo Taylor and Millie Mackintosh get back together?

After Millie’s divorce from rapper Professor Green, the pair rekindled their romance after she turned to her old friend for comfort. She did however receive some backlash for being linked to her cheating ex, somewhat 5 weeks after the announcement of her divorce.

They announced their new relationship in a loved-up snap on Instagram in May 2016.

How many kids does Hugo Taylor have?

Hugo has two daughters with wife Millie - Sienna, two, and Aurelia, one.

What does Hugo Taylor do now?

Since leaving the show, what hasn't he done? Straight after stepping away from reality TV, Hugo starred in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, where he placed 5th in the public vote. Hugo started his own sunglasses brand and a very spenny one at that.

Also, according to his LinkedIn, Hugo is also the Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Sony Pictures Entertainment. What a busy man, indeed.

What is Hugo Taylor's Instagram?