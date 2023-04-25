Emily Blackwell exposes Made in Chelsea relationship rule

We're putting it out into the universe – one of these days we would love love LOVE to get our greasy little mitts on a Made in Chelsea cast member contract because that must be one captivating read. The NDAs, the embargoes, the clauses... we can only imagine.

From what we've gathered over the millennia we've been doing this job, of all the reality telly shows on the box MIC is one of the strictest when it comes to keeping show secrets just that – secret. Of course, a lot has changed since the year 2011 when the show first aired – in that we now live in a world where celebrities reveal EVERYTHING on social media and podcasts (more often than not hosted by their mates); naturally – we can only imagine – making a MIC PR's/producer's job a lot tougher that it was 13 years ago.

Emily and Miles (E4)

As such, as the years have passed, heatworld has become more and more addicted to learning MIC secrets via these mediums, and more often than not, because MIC production is so top secret, said secrets gag us time and time again. Purposeful use of the word 'gag' there if you're familiar with media law 💅.

MIC secrets we've unearthed in the past have been vast, varied, and always juicy. For example, did you know that a single episode takes ten days to film? How about that taking pictures of behind-the-scenes production is banned on set? No? How about the fact that some nightclub scenes are filmed in the early hours of the morning based on availability of the venue? Those were all good, but we have to say, this one might be the juiciest of them all – and it comes from MIC icon Emily Blackwell.

Emily Blackwell (E4)

While appearing on Vicky Pattison's The Secret To podcast, he was asked whether her boyfriend Jordan Alexander would be appearing more on the series or whether they was opting for a more off-camera relationship.

Emily – who's relationship with ex Harvey Armstrong deteriorated on the E4 series – said, "So he (Jordan) did a few scenes in the last one (series). He came out to Bali and surprised me, which was so cute. But, we've kind of decided this series... do you know what? He hasn't had any time. He's just been so busy and was just one of those things where it's like, he's doing his thing, I'm doing mine. We'll just leave it at that really. He doesn't have the time to film. We kind of want to keep it separate, to be honest."

She added (while spilling a delicious show secret), "It's nice because he massively respects what I do and gets it and the fact that he has done a few scenes it's handy for the viewers and for me, because I can speak about him and people know who I'm talking about. Whereas if he didn't do any filming at all I couldn't even speak about him on Made in Chelsea. They (producers) wouldn't really want me to even mention him because it's not fair on the viewers because the viewers have never met him."

Sorry, what?

Vicky then did our job by asking, "So is that how it works? If they haven't been on the telly then they don't exist?"

Emily replied, "Pretty much, because it doesn't make sense, do you know what you mean? Well, they do exist because everyone follows everyone on Instagram, but it's like, people aren't interested really because they don't know him."

In other words, if new MIC partners aren't willing to appear on the series, they don't exist in the MIC narrative/cinematic universe. Savage.

We know for a fact that Chelsea lethario Miles Nazaire has faced this issue before and even used it to the advantage of his relationships. Speaking of a recent love interest on the Secure the Insecure podcast, Miles said, “This girl from Canada is so far from it (Made in Chelsea), which is so relaxing and so lovely for once because I'm no longer putting the pressure on.

Miles Nazaire (E4) ©Channel 4

“We have to do things on camera, we have to be on Chelsea. I've said to her, 'I don't want you on. I don't want you on Chelsea. I don't want you on for now.'”

What else are you gorgeous lot hiding from us?