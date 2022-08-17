Made in Chelsea star exposes MAJOR behind the scenes secrets

CREDIT: e4

Mark-Francis Vandelli and Victoria Baker-Harber are the most "high maintenance" cast members in MiC history, and Mark even said he didn't know and "couldn't care less" about who else was on the show in 2016. "I have invited many of the cast to parties in my house but you can tell there is a distinction between my friends and them, and they don't really make any effort to integrate," he told Digital Spy. "They don't gel. What you must understand is that we don't interact or socialise with any of the other cast," he continued. "Or really ever see them. Occasionally Binky, who I'm always happy to see."" [ But ] Toff's very smart and she can speak to anyone about anything, she's intelligent and forthcoming."