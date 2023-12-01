Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Hermann: her age, her job and ex-boyfriends

While we will always love the Made in Chelsea cast, we can’t help but miss some of the fiery characters from earlier seasons. Sure, Maeva D'Ascanio is still tossing insults at her co-stars like it’s her job (and it sort of is), but she wasn’t the first snarky reality star to walk the streets of SW3.

Every MIC fan will remember Sophie Hermann, who had a comeback for everything. Who can forget when she told Sophie Habboo “Sorry, I don’t speak snake.”

Icon to icon.

Who is Sophie Hermann?

Sophie is a social media influencer, fashion designer, podcaster and former Made in Chelsea star.

How old is Sophie Hermann?

Sophie was born on 30 January 1987, making her 36 years old and an Aquarius.

Where is Sophie Hermann from?

Sophie is from Munich, Germany, and attended a swanky boarding school in Switzerland. Did you expect anything less from a woman who’s nickname is the Duchess?

sophie alongside her MIC pal Mark-Francis ©Getty Images: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

When was Sophie Hermann on Made in Chelsea?

Sophie first appeared on Made in Chelsea in 2013. She left a couple of years later, then promptly re-joined the cast before making another exit in 2022.

Who has Sophie Hermann dated?

Sophie dated DJ and music producer Tom Zanetti after the pair met on Celebs Go Dating back in 2021. However, after a few fleeting appearances together on Made in Chelsea, Sophie revealed that she and Tom had parted ways.

Sophie was also briefly linked with Johnny Depp in 2020, but neither of them have ever confirmed or denied it.

She also dated Jonny Hynes, a close pal of Lewis Hamilton. However, she’s currently single, or potentially in a very secret romance.

Is Sophie dating Fred Ferrier?

Despite co-hosting on a podcast called Friends With Benefits, Sophie and Fred Ferrier are strictly platonic.

Although they did have one date when they both starred on Made in Chelsea, the spark wasn’t there, and they decided that they’re better as friends.

MIC Fred and Sophie at the 'Friends With Benefits' Podcast Launch ©Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Coke/Shutterstock (13031263f) Fredrik Ferrier and Sophie Hermann Fredrik Ferrier and Sophie Hermann 'Friends With Benefits' Podcast Launch, London, UK - 13 Jul 2022

Who is Sophie Hermann friends with from Made in Chelsea?

Sophie is still close friends with Victoria Baker-Harber and Mark-Francis Vandelli.

She’s also still close friends Julius Cowdry, Liv Bentley, and new parents Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke, all of whom have made appearances on her podcast.

Does Sophie Hermann have Instagram?

She does, and it’s well worth a stalk- you can find her @sophiehermann.