Made in Chelsea’s Victoria Baker-Harber: where is she now?

She was half of Made in Chelsea's poshest duo but times have changed for Victoria Baker-Harber. Once known for her scathing remarks and being glued to the hip of Mark Francis Vandelli, the socialite left Made in Chelsea in 2020 and has been absent ever since.

Drama followed the designer when she was part of the reality TV show and that only continued when she left, here's what arguably, the meanest MIC cast member has been up to and the chaos that she has been involved with.

mark and victoria together

What happened to Victoria Baker-Harber on Made in Chelsea?

Victoria joined Made in Chelsea back in 2011 and to be honest, she stayed pretty separate from the rest of the cast. She usually filmed alongside Mark but that doesn't mean she didn't get involved in any drama.

She of course was horrific to Cheska Hull at a dinner party (more on that in a sec), she also had infamous arguments with Lucy Watson and Millie Mackintosh. Still not sure who won those arguments but it was great TV.

What did Victoria Baker-Harber say to Cheska Hull?

In one of the most iconic moments in all of Made in Chelsea history, we travel back to 2013 where the West London crew were enjoying a Christmas dinner before all hell broke loose. Foul-mouthed Victoria had always had a bit of an issue with Cheska and in one of the most vicious rows ever known to man, Victoria completely lost it and shouted at Cheska, "Don't open your f * * * ing fat mouth, you f * * * ing fat turkey!"

Even Spencer Matthews was stunned.

How old is Victoria Baker-Harber?

Victoria is now 34 years old and her birthday is 21 August 1988.

Who are Victoria Baker-Harber's parents?

Daughter to an Australian mother and former Olympic sailer Michael Baker-Harber, Victoria never spoke much about her parents on Made in Chelsea. We just know they must have some serious dollar.

When did Victoria Baker-Harber leave Made in Chelsea?

After starring in every series of Made in Chelsea since season two, Victoria left in 2020 and did not return for season 19. It turns out she went off to have a baby girl that Victoria name Gaia Grace.

Who is Victoria Baker-Harber's boyfriend?

Victoria's baby daddy and boyfriend Inigo Philbrick is an art dealer who found himself in a little bit of trouble in June 2020. Inigo was arrested and later received a seven-year prison sentence for wire fraud and had to pay $86.7 million. Damn.

