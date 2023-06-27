Remember when Stephanie Pratt was on Made in Chelsea? Here’s what she’s up to now

In the decade that Made in Chelsea has been on TV it has offered a strong batch of posh girls and guys for us to fawn over.

OG's Caggie Dunlop and Hugo Taylor were part of the cast from day dot and pathed the way for the likes of Liv Bentley and Harvey Armstrong to thrive.

One face who appeared on our screens back in 2013 as one of bad boy Spencer Matthews MANY conquests was Stephanie Pratt.

When the blue-eyed L.A. girl rocked up on the arm of Spencer it was a major WTF moment. Anybody who was anybody knew the face of Stephanie Pratt; she was a key player on America's answer to MIC, The Hills, but to see her on UK soil? Mind blown.

Stephanie joined MIC as Spencer's girlfriend

As reality TV world's collided, Spencer and Stephanie enjoyed a short-lived but spicy love affair and after they split, Stephanie stuck around and made a home in England.

Fast forward to 2023, eight years after she departed from the streets of MIC and Stephanie's life is looking hella different.

She did appear in The Hills: New Beginnings reboot in 2019, but the show was cancelled in 2022 and since then Stephanie hasn't returned to telly.

She is mildly active on social media and recently updated her followers on her plan to spend some time in Mykonos. All right for some.

Who is Stephanie Pratt?

Stephanie Pratt rose to fame on the US reality TV The Hills. She is a former model and reality TV star.

How old is Stephanie Pratt?

Born 11 April 1986, Stephanie is 37 years old and an Aries.

Where is Stephanie Pratt from?

She was born in Los Angeles but now lives in England.

What does Stephanie Pratt do?

Since starring in a whole host of reality TV shows including The Hills and Made in Chelsea, Stephanie released a book and a jewellery collection but now it looks as though she is leading a much more relaxed life with holidays a plenty. Must be nice.

When was Stephanie Pratt on Made in Chelsea?

Steph joined the SW3 crew in 2013 and was a recurring cast member during series 6 before being made a key character for season seven through to 13.

She left the show in 2017.

What happened when Stephanie Pratt was on Made in Chelsea?

Stephanie joined the show as the girlfriend of London lothario Spencer Matthews.

The couple dated for three months and in one of MIC's most iconic scenes, Spencer apologised to Stephanie by buying her a Prada handbag, like you do.

Stephanie also dated MIC co-star Josh Shepherd but has spoken publicly about their time together and on her Instagram admitted it was, "the worst relationship."

She formed a close bond with fan fave Lucy Watson and they became an unstoppable duo.

Is Stephanie Pratt still friends with Lucy Watson?

Although Lucy and Stephanie fell out due to Steph's apparent meddling in Lucy's relationship with James Dunmore, when Stephanie posted about her time on MIC at the end of last year she referred to Lucy as her 'bestie.'

When was Stephanie Pratt on The Hills?

Stephanie's reality TV career started out in 2007 when she joined The Hills.

She starred on the show for four seasons and left after series six in 2010.

Who is Stephanie Pratt's brother?

Stephanie's brother is controversial The Hills star, Spencer Pratt, making Heidi Montag her sister-in-law.

Does Stephanie Pratt have Instagram?

Yup. You can follow her at @officialstephpratt.