Made in Chelsea: are Emily Blackwell and Sophie Habboo still friends?

Made in Chelsea has been a regular fixture on our screens for over ten years and in that time there have been countless break ups on Putney Bridge, fights during boujee dinner parties and secret kisses at polo matches.

Season one saw Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue have a major bust up when they were both vying for the attention of Hugo Taylor. But it was friendship that couldn't be split by a man as Millie ended up marrying Hugo and Rosie attended the wedding. We love a happy ending.

During his reign as a London's biggest lothario, Spencer Matthews fell out with half the cast for one reason or another including ex-girlfriend Louise Thompson and HER now ex-boyfriend Andy Jordan.

More recently (and by recent we mean this decade), a friendship fallout that shocked viewers was when resident voice of reason Emily Blackwell butted heads with pal Sophie Habboo over Emily potentially dating Habbs' ex. Are you keeping up? Let us explain.

Emily and Habbs were besties for years and even lived together ©Getty

Sophie, who is now married to everyone's favourite blond haired bundle of chaos, Jamie Laing, previously dated Harvey Armstrong and, when the couple split, Harvey decided to sidle up to Sophie's bestie Emily and all hell broke loose.

Habbs and Harvey dated for at least three years before they were on the show and Emily and Habbs were close pals, which meant that when Emily hinted that she was thinking of pursuing things with Harvey, Habbs was NOT happy.

In a scene which some deem hypocritical, others view as dramatic and we all can agree is awkward AF, Emily explained her dilemma to Sophie and Jamie with unwelcome results.

Confessing that she had agreed to "go for a drink with [ Harvey ] ", Emily tries to voice her thoughts and plans for dating Harvey but neither Sophie nor Jamie are on board.

Jamie shot down the concept the minute it is mentioned, telling Emily, "If you even begin this I can't even sit here, if you talk about that."

Now, the issue many viewers had with Jamie piping up is that he found himself in hot water with Sam Thompson when he started dating Habbs as she was Sam's ex. So, Jamie had done basically the same thing he was criticising Emily for.

Emily went on to date Habbs' ex Harvey ©Getty

Are you still with us? We don't know why the Chelsea guys and girls have to keep their sexual endeavours within the SW3 postcode, there are nearly NINE MILLION people in London. It's almost as though they have a notebook of people they date that they all just have a flick through when they're bored.

Only Miles Nazaire seems to change it up, but he goes for the extreme and romances people in Australia and Canada.

Either way it seemed that the friendship was over when Emily did in fact start a relationship with Harvey and Sophie even spoke the words, "A friendship is over, you have made your decision. I'm going to walk away."

Harvey and Emily's time together was not a success and they broke up after he cheated on her numerous times. She's now super loved up with her new beau Jordan Alexander.

But the questions remains, are Sophie and Emily pals again?

It seems the answer is yes. Our celeb stalking told us that Emily supported Habbs at a her Coast fashion collab launch last night (4 May) along with former MIC star Tiff Watson and current cast member Liv Bentley.

Tiffany posted a couple of cute pics from the night on her Instagram grid with the caption, "Way past my current bedtime but so much fun celebrating @sophiehabboo collection with @debenhams x @coastfashion last night 🥰👰🏼‍♀️ ad."

Emily also took her followers with her to the party, which was, of course, held at The Ivy - because where else is a Chelsea star going to be? Showcasing the stunning venue and glam decorations as well as the clothes and delicious food, Emily wrote, "Cute little dinner with @coastfashion @debenhams celebrating @sophiehabboo collection🥺🤍🫶."

We should have known that Sophie and Emily wouldn't let a guy break up the friendship, but we love seeing the confirmation that the ladies are still mates.