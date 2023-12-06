Made in Chelsea’s Alex Mytton: his age, Instagram and ‘difficult’ romance with Lottie Moss

He gained a bit of a reputation on Made in Chelsea for being a charming little so and so, mainly due to his tumultuous relationship with Binky Felstead, his romance with Nicola Hughes and his short-lived dalliance with Lucy Watson.

Not forgetting his relationship with Celebs Go Dating star Lottie Moss and who else remembers when he hooked up with Tara Keeney? Who just so happened to be dating Alex's BFF Jamie Laing at the time.

Good times.

But that was back in 2013; ten years later and Alex Mytton is leading a very different life to when he was on Made in Chelsea.

Alex Mytton ©getty

Who is Alex Mytton?

He is a reality TV star, DJ and music producer.

How old is Alex Mytton?

Born 14 June 1991, Alex is 32 years old and his star sign is a Gemini and, honestly, that makes so much sense.

Where is Alex Mytton from?

London.

What does Alex Mytton do?

A whole bunch of stuff. The former MIC cast member is a DJ and music producer and is often featured on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast. He also hosts retreats and hikes in Ibiza which look very wholesome and a far cry from his bad boy partying days.

Alex mytton © (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Westfield)

When was Alex Mytton on Made in Chelsea?

He joined the SW3 crew in 2013 and was on the show for eight years before leaving in 2021.

What happened with Alex Mytton and Binky Felstead?

Eeeek, nothing good.

The duo dated on and off for two years when they were both on Made in Chelsea and to say the relationship was strained would be the understatement of the century. It honestly gave Spencer Matthews and Louise Thompson's romance a run for its money in the toxic stakes.

Alex cheated on Binky countless times, often admitting that he would 'black out,' and not recall what went down.

Eventually, when Alex confessed to having an 'orgy,' Binky slapped him across the face and the relationship was well and truly done.

Binky and Alex dated on the show © (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

What happened with Alex Mytton Lucy Watson?

Alex and MIC legend Lucy Watson had a brief romance prior to him dating one of her MIC besties, Binky.

What happened with Alex Mytton and Lottie Moss?

Alex dated Lottie Moss in 2016 and the couple had a rocky love affair.

Lottie has spoken openly about the romance and told OK! earlier on this year that although Alex was her "first love", it was "quite difficult because it was my first time being in the limelight."

They dated for nine months before calling it a day in 2017.

Who is Alex Mytton dating?

Alex was dating Ruby Kelly last year but he seems to be single these days.

Is Alex Mytton still friends with Jamie Laing?

The duo are still very much pals; Alex was even an usher at Jamie's wedding to Sophie Habboo.

Alex with Chris Hughes, Jamie Laing and Ty Hyde ©(Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hilton)

Does Alex Mytton have Instagram?

He sure does: @alexmytton.