You NEED to see TOWIE’s Pete Wicks with a shaved head

He’s the ultimate fitlord and 90% of the reason people watched TOWIE back in the day.

Former TOWIE star turned podcaster Pete Wicks – AKA Sam Thompson's mismatched bestie – managed to snare Megan McKenna with his dreamy long locks and bad boy tatts, but before he looked like the angelic bikey that your mum would hate to love, he was sans Tarzan mane.

Pete Wicks ©Getty Images

Thanks to the heat team and their exquisite investigative (celeb-obsessed) skills, we’ve managed to pull up this picture of babay Pete with a shaved head and a lot less tattoos for your judgement.

And, FYI, he’s still FIT. Obviously.

Shayne Ward, is that you?

That chiselled jaw. Those perfect brows. Those BLUE EYES. Anyone else feel like he’s boreing deep into your soul in a mega hot way?

Excuse us while we crack open a window.

OR we could just look at another one?

Still fit though...

How about another?

A bald Pete Wicks ©Instagram / p_wicks1

You're welcome.

Pete joined TOWIE in 2015 for its fifteenth series and remained a permanent fixture on the ITVBe series for seven years. He has gone on to appears on several other reality shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. These days, Pete co-hosts popular podcast Staying Relevant with his bestie Sam Thompson.