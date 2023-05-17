Chloe Burrows reveals how things are with Toby Aromolaran and OUCH

It was a sad day for all Love Island 2021 fans when the news came that Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and had called time on their relationship.

After coming second on season seven of the show, behind Chloe's BFF Millie Court and Liam Reardon (who also split, but are now rumoured to have rekindled their romance), Toby and Chloe ended their relationship in October 2022 and it was in that moment we no longer believed in love. Oh, who are we kidding? We never did.

Rumours circulated about the reason for the break up but both Toby and Chloe kept schtum. Fast forward to today (hiya) and it seems that the pair are finally ready to open up.

Toby and Chloe split just over a year after they met on Love Island ©Getty

Earlier this week, Chloe guested on the Staying Relevant podcast (hosted by our very own Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks) and in addition to talking about her time on Love Island, as well as top secret TV projects, Chloe finally spilled some serious beans on her break-up with Toby.

Chloe confirmed that Toby, in fact, ended the relationship, not her, and went in to fresh detail as to why...

The iconic Islander revealed, “Well, it wasn’t my decision. Yeah, I got dumped.”

Explaining why the relationship dissipated, Chloe revealed, "It felt like it was the best thing. We’re just very different people. Like, I’m a bit nuts. I like to go out”.

Speaking of Toby and how things are between the pair today, Chloe told the boys, "He’s a lovely boy. If I ever saw him I would say hello. There’s no bad blood, but I think we both knew that we were so different. It just wasn’t going to work and then I think he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re f * * king dumped’.”

Ouch.

Chloe summarised by adding that the pair don't talk anymore and although she's happy being single these days, at the time of the break-up, she "cried for about three days" at her mum's house.

Chloe's confirmed she was dumped by Toby ©Getty

Prior to Chloe's candid appearance on Staying Relevant, Toby had his say on his split from Chloe in an episode of his podcast Fancy A Chat? as he and fellow Islander Faye Winter spoke out about their respective break-ups (ICYMI, Faye split from Teddy Soares earlier this year).

The pair were speaking about the Love Island 2022 final couples when they joked about those rumours that the couples are made to sign a contract to stay together for a certain amount of time.

"They're all going very strong. They haven't hit the year mark yet though, that's when shit gets serious," Faye said, to which Toby replied, "There's something wrong about the year mark, innit? It's weird. I dunno what happens after the year mark.

"Everyone just starts breaking up after a year, I don't know why. How? After a year, it's just stupid. Everyone starts saying, 'The year contract's up.'"

Faye joked, "What, did you not get paid for your relationship? I got paid a bob. No? Just me? Sorry guys, you all missed out," then Toby laughed, "Oh, we can't speak about that. Cut it out, cut it out."

Of course, the pair were only joking and the contracts are very much NOT a thing but this isn't the first time Toby and Chloe have opened up about why they split.

Antigoni, Millie and Chloe together

Chloe revealed a little snippet on her new show Chloe vs The World earlier this month as her bestie Millie appeared on the show.

Chloe reflected on the day her relationship came to an end and it turns out our Chloe was the dumped and NOT the dumpee.

"Remember when I called you crying? And I was like 'I don't know what's gonna happen, I've been dumped,'" she told Millie.

Poor Chloe, but it's not all bad as she revealed that Millie stepped up like only a real BFF would, "You were like 'Just live with me', and then I called you crying a few days later and you were like 'I've booked Morocco. I was like 'Wow, I love this girl.'"

We wish our mates would take us on holiday when we get dumped rather than a few shots down at the local pub.

Millie added, "You were in a sad place and the only resolution I could think of was go on holiday."

Chloe previously hinted at a reason for the break up when she shared a TikTok of herself dancing around in her Juicy Couture sweats and singing (we use the term very loosely) Gnarls Barkley's Crazy with bestie Millie. The comments naturally popped off, with one particularly brutal follower commenting, "Why did the fellas leave again ladies? 😏."

The absolute cheek.

Luckily – and true to form – Chloe responded back jovially, appearing to share the reason for her split with Toby.

She commented, "Probably our singing".

Oh, it's a joke. Saying that, that rendition of Crazy was particularly offensive. We think we'd rather Luca Bish serenaded us with another High School Musical banger before hearing that again. That's a lie, actually. No, we wouldn't.

Aside from a couple of subtle/not-so-subtle 'digs' on social media and a revenge trip to Marrakech with Millie (that's Chloe, not Toby - imagine), neither Love Island star had spoken out about the reasons behind the split.

Toby, however, did find himself in hot water with some fans branding him "muggy" when he posted his own TikTok Toby just 24 hours after the split was made public.

The 2021 Islander posted a video hinting at his break-up with Chloe less than a day after the news broke and it's safe to say it didn't go down well.

Toby took to TikTok to share a video of himself which featured the text, "I don't need a BeReal. I need to BeSingle." The clip was captioned, "Arhhh shiiiii here we go again…"

Not cool, Tobes. Not cool.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, including one who wrote, "No whey, that’s a violation - that’s very muggy."

Another commented, "Babe Chloe was the best thing to happen to u remember that king," while a third added, "My man woke and chose violence today."

One more even tagged Chloe in the post and said, "@chloeburrows PERSONALLY I wouldn’t let that slide….."

After a rocky ride in the Love Island villa, Toby and Chloe finished series seven in second place ©ITV Pictures

A source told The Sun, “Chloe and Toby have decided to go their separate ways.

“They have grown apart and there's no major hard feelings. Toby is currently staying with a friend while they work out what to do.”

After reportedly splitting from Toby, Chloe jetted off to Morrocco with Millie and the pair documented their trip on social media.

