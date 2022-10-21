Chloe Burrows reveals why she ‘cries all the time’ amid Toby Aromolaran ‘split’

by Hannah Mellin and Eden-Olivia Lord |

There's been a lot of Love Island news recently.

Shaughna Phillips announced she's having a baby, Maura Higgins unfollowed a few Islander and there's been lots of rumours surrounding Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran.

Earlier this week it was reported that our fave 2021 couple Chloe and Toby had split, with the footballer even posting a 'muggy' video following all the speculation.

However Chloe has now spoken out and said she cries a LOT and hun, we can all relate.

But in a shock turn of events it's not Toby she's crying over, in fact she's sobbing over... films.

Riiight. Not what we thought she'd be crying over following those break up rumours but we move.

In her latest YouTube video she explained, "I always cry, I'm a cry baby.

"One thing about me is that I'm going to cry - bad mood, fallen over, spilt something... I watched a film called Cherry recently with Tom Holland in it and I've never cried that much at a film."

She added, "So yeah, I cry all the time. I just never record myself doing it, so you'd never know."

We love an honest queen.

In fact, earlier this year she spilled the tea on the Citizen Game podcast and admitted she almost quit the villa entirely during her stint.

Worse still, she went to Love Island 'welfare' during filming in a flood of tears over her grievance.

During the podcast interview, host Elz – who has a habit of putting ex-Islanders at ease – told Chloe she could never go on the dating show as she's far too picky. Chloe responded with absolute gold, "That was my problem. I don’t know if I’ve ever said this in public – I didn’t fancy anyone, but Toby, but I had a real thing about his age".

Chloe admitted that she went crying to Love Island's welfare team, as she didn't fancy anyone on the show, even threatening to leave the villa. She said, "I literally was like, ‘Get me out of here, get me out of here’. And then during Casa Amor all the boys came in and they just weren’t my type, you know, they’re obviously good looking boys, but they just weren’t my type, they weren’t a bit of me and I was like, ‘Get me out of here, like, I’m not going to even try and fancy anyone’.”

Chloe then came for Love Island producers, saying, "At this point, I just thought they were taking the p * ss out of me.”

Luckily things worked out and reflecting on her Love Island journey, she said it was “The best thing I could’ve ever done with my whole life.

"I feel like when you go on there, it can go one of two ways. It is a bit like rolling the dice, because people can hate you – I mean, not that people love me – but they did really hate me at the beginning.

“I went on a journey, as everyone likes to say; a nice bit of character development

“It’s changed my life. I managed to get a boyfriend out of it, so it does work.”

Who is Chloe Burrows?

Before Love Island, Chloe was a financial marketing executive but now she's an ambassador for JD Women and influencer.

Where is Chloe Burrows from?

She hails from Bicester, Oxfordshire.

How old is Chloe Burrows?

She’s 27 years old.

Who is Chloe Burrows' boyfriend?

Chloe and Toby Aromolaran got together in the 2021 Love Island villa and left the show as runners up. However there's been rumours that they've split but they're yet to officially speak out about it.

Does Chloe Burrows have Instagram?

She sure does. Chloe only had 1.8 thousand Instagram followers before going in. She now has 1.6 million followers. Her feed is full of outfit shots, bikini selfies and just her living her best life with her pals. Follow her @chloe _ _ burrows