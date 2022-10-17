Love Island couple in shock ‘SPLIT’ and we’re devastated

Love Island 2021 finalists Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows have reportedly split after just over a year together.

The pair had a rocky ride during their time on the ITV2 dating show last summer and faced a number of tests (not least Casa Amor) but eventually decided to reunite and finished in second place behind winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Rumours about their relationship have been swirling online in recent months after fans noticed that Toby and Chloe haven’t been posting each other on their social media profiles and now it seems that they’ve sadly called it quits.

Toby and Chloe have reportedly split just over a year after they met on Love Island ©Getty

A source told The Sun, “Chloe and Toby have decided to go their separate ways.

“They have grown apart and there's no major hard feelings. Toby is currently staying with a friend while they work out what to do.”

Representatives for Toby and Chloe have been contacted for comment.

After a rocky ride in the Love Island villa, Toby and Chloe finished series seven in second place ©ITV Pictures

After reportedly splitting from Toby, Chloe jetted off to Morrocco with her Love Island bestie Millie and the pair documented their trip on social media.

Chloe recently told her followers, “You know I f * * ked off for a week to Morocco with Millie… yo all I had to say was I want to go and she did everything. Millie Court deserves the f * * king world.”

Back in April it was reported that Chloe and Toby were "struggling to make things work", just eight months after they fell head over heels for each other on Love Island. The news came after it was revealed that Chloe has been busy training for ITV's reality show The Games as she has been cast as a stand in.

However, Chloe cleared up the speculation - on TikTok of all places.

Using the sound of Pixie Lott saying, "I've been dropping so many hints", Chloe captioned the video, "Me literally telling you I'm still with Toby...".

She then wrote underneath the video, "How do people still ask if we together :)))) HOW".

Further proving that they were still loved up, Toby even appeared on Chloe's YouTube channel in a flat tour, Mr and Mrs challenge and a birthday vlog.

It wasn't the first time Chloe or Toby hit back at split rumours as they both enjoyed a cute golf date in April and posted snaps of each other on their Instagram stories.

Toby was keen to show off his date night with Chloe as he shared a snap of her practicing her skills on a golf course.

Chloby have put on a united front following endless split rumours ©Instagram

Chloe took the chance to make a grand return to her Instagram, as she also shared snaps of their date night.

She also posted a snap of herself over the Easter bank holiday with the caption, "If u ain’t outside then where the F u at!!!!"

Chloe had been fairly quiet on both Instagram and TikTok earlier this year and barely posted snaps alongside Toby.

Fans were concerned and left comments such as "Where’s Chloe Toby?" on the pair's Instagram posts.

Toby's TikTok video's comments section very quickly became overwhelmed with questions such as "Did you and Chloe break up💔???" and "Rumours you and Chloe broke up?"

toby seemed to ignore the speculation on tiktok ©Tiktok

Toby replied to a few comments but seemingly ignored any fans that questioned the couple's relationship status.

CHECK OUT Love Island 2021 stars - their jobs before the show

Love Island 2021 cast: their jobs before the show - slider 2 of 12 Slide 2 of 13 ITV Kaz Kamwi - fashion influencer Before heading into the villa, Kaz was already an influencer (with 71k followers) and could have been earning up to £1,000 per post. So annually she could have been making £57,200.

ITV Teddy Soares - senior financial consultant Teddy already had a pretty stable career before his time in the villa. He was a senior financial consultant in Manchester means he could have been earning around £42k a year.

ITV Jake Cornish - water engineer OG Islander Jake was a water engineer in Weston-super-Mare before going into the villa which means he could have been making £38k a year.

ITV Chloe Burrows - marketing executive in financial services Chloe, the most iconic bombshell from Love Island 2021, was a marketing executive in financial services before going into the villa. She could have been earning £36,700 a year.

ITV Abigail Rawlings - tattoo artist Abigail was a tattoo artist in Bournemouth before her stint on Love Island and she could have been earning £35k a year.

ITV Tyler Cruickshank - estate agent Bombshell Tyler was an estate agent in Croydon before going on the ITV show. Who knows whether he'll return to his job but he could have been earning around £29k a year.

ITV Millie Court - fashion buyer assistant Millie is arguably the best dressed in the Love Island 2021 villa and that may be because of her job as a fashion buyer assistant for ASOS. At her old job in London, Millie could have been earning £26k a year.

ITV Hugo Hammond - trainee PE teacher Because Hugo only completed part of his teacher training, he wasn't actually a full-time PE teacher but nevertheless he could have still be earning £25,750 a year.

ITV Faye Winter - lettings manager Faye was a lettings manager in Devon and she could have been earning around £25k a year.

ITV Liam Reardon - bricklayer As a bricklayer in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Liam may have been earning £22,800 a year.

ITV Toby Aromolaran - semi professional footballer Toby is a semi professional footballer, who plays for Hashtag United, and he could have been earning £18k.

ITV Liberty Poole - Nando's waitress and marketing student As a waitress at Nando's Liberty could be earning around £18k a year.

Previous Next

Gallery View Gallery 12 photos 1 of 12 CREDIT: ITV Kaz Kamwi - fashion influencer Before heading into the villa, Kaz was already an influencer (with 71k followers) and could have been earning up to £1,000 per post. So annually she could have been making £57,200.