Montel McKenzie reveals his X-rated Love Island secrets

The producers of Love Island keep chucking bombshells into the villa and, like the predictably reality TV-obsessed huns we are, we keeping falling in love with them.

At the end of last night's episode (Tuesday 20 June), Maya Jama strolled in to not only split up two couples and declare all four Islanders single but to also announce that two bombshells were entering the villa and were ready to date the four singletons.

After the Love Island 2023 couples voted for the 'least compatible' pairs among them, Sammy Root looked less than impressed that he had been forced apart from Jess Harding - which confused EVERYONE when he had stated, "I was her type, she wasn't even my type," approx 0.2 seconds before.

Mitchel, Leah, Sammy and Jess are now single ©ITV Pictures

Leah Taylor and Mitchel Taylor, who we have only JUST realised have the same surname, were slightly more excited by the prospect of some newbies as they were stuck in a friendship couple.

Leah, for one, should definitely be looking forward to dating the male bombshell as he revealed she's one of the girls he has his "eye on".

Montel McKenzie, whose name is giving noughties heartthrob vibes, admitted, "Leah seems very chilled and that’s the kind of person I am," before entering the villa.

Montel has got his eye on Leah (pictured, centre) ©ITV Pictures

But it turns out that Montel may well be a naughty noughties boy as, when asked whether or not his family or friends gave any rules or advice about going in the Villa, Montel replied with, “I’m definitely not going to have sex on TV, well, I said I would try my best!"

Oh, he is going to be trouble.

Who is Montel McKenzie?

Heading into the villa alongside Mal Nicol, Montel is the latest bombshell to join the Love Island class of 2023.

How old is Montel McKenzie?

Montel is 25 years old.

Where is Montel McKenzie from?

He is from East London.

What does Montel McKenzie do?

Montel is an account manager and semi-professional footballer. Is every fella out there a 'semi-professional' footballer?

Who does Montel McKenzie have his ‘eye on’?

Montel doesn't just have his eye on one of the lady Love Islanders, he is clearly keeping his options open as reeled off a list of three contestants.

"My top three right now would be Catherine [ Agbaje ], Leah and Ella [ Thomas ]. Ella for me is generally my type, Catherine carries herself well and seems like a classy girl. Leah seems very chilled and that’s the kind of person I am.”

What message would Montel McKenzie like to give the Islanders?

As if we didn't already think Montel was trouble, he gave an equal parts iconic and cringey response to what he would like the male Islanders to know.

"Watch your girls because the guy that gets all of the girls is coming into the Love Island Villa.”

Does Montel McKenzie have Instagram?

Yup, his Insta handle is @montelmckenzie. But don't forget, nobody is manning his social media during his summer of love.