‘Underrated’ Love Island couple announce ‘next chapter’ in relationship

Proving that nice guys don't always finish last, Love Island 2020's golden boy Nas Majeed has revealed that he is moving in with girlfriend Eva Zapico, who he met on the first ever winter series.

And you're probably thinking – who?

A lot of different personalities enter the Love Island villa year after year, and without fail us lot are automatically drawn to the loud, glamorous and (let's face it) most toxic of the bunch. Those are the characters – sorry real life humans – that make the edit, hit headlines, get tongues wagging on social media, and whose dalliances we follow with a fine tooth comb (not literally, because grim). This often means the loveliest, quietest and most reserved of the bunch often get overlooked and even forgotten about by the time the end-of-tenancy deep clean is well underway.

Nas Majeed was one of these characters - an absolute gem of a human, who kept getting overlooked by the girls in the villa. We loved us a bit of Nas (and still do), but the focus rarely left the likes of Shaughna Phillips, Callum Jones, Paige Turley, Finley Tapp, and of course, Siânnise Fudge, during the winter series.

©© ITV Pictures

In his last few days in the villa, Nas – who had manage to redefine the phrase friend zone by this point – chose to couple up with Casa Amor bombshell Eva, and four days later the new couple were sadly dumped.

And let's face, that's probably the last time any of you thought about Nas and Eva ever again, which is a shame because as it turns out, they are one of Love Island's success stories.

Not only did their relationship survive the pandemic, but the couple recently took to Instagram to share the news that they are moving in together.

Nas shared a snap of him and Eva smiling ear to ear, sharing their announcement with his 440k followers.

He captioned the Instagram snap, "Life update: In a few weeks we’ll FINALLY be moving in together 🏠 So excited for our next chapter ❤️."

His bombshell girlfriend was quick to reply, "Actually sooo excited!!!!! Love u smmm❤️❤️."

Many of their celeb friends were quick to congratulate the pair on their big news, including fellow 2020 Islanders Luke Trotman and Molly Smith, as well as TOWIE star Roman Hackett.

Luke commented, "Gang 🔥🙌❤️."

Molly wrote, "You guys 🥰🥰🥰."

While Roman wrote, "🤍🤍."

Fans have also been congratulating the pair on Instagram and generally celebrating their wholesomeness.

One fan commented, "This right here is one of the most genuinely lovely couples to ever come out of reality TV. I'm so excited for you guys! 💕."

Another commented, "Probably the realest couple that's come out of love e Island!!! I love this."

A third said, "They are so underrated."

Congrats, loves!