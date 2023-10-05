Paige Thorne: her age, job, feuds and boyfriends

If you're thinking about going as the ultimate heat celebrity for Halloween, might we suggest you start thinking about your iconic Paige Thorne outfits pronto, because she is the icons of icons.

Since leaving the Love Island 2022 villa just shy of the final, Paige has gone on to have a very public showbiz break-up, dish the dirt on multiple fellow Islanders on multiple podcasts, launch her own fashion line and have a MAJOR fall-out with a Real Housewives of Cheshire star. Icon behaviour.

Get your boyf to go as Adam Collard and you're sorted for Halloween 2023.

When was Paige Thorne on Love Island?

Paige was an OG Islander on Love Island series 8, which aired on ITV2 in the summer of 2022.

Who did Paige Thorne couple up with?

During her 56 days in the villa, Paige coupled up with Luca Bish (thanks to the public), Jacques O'Neil, Jay Younger and Adam Collard, so yeah, it's safe to say she has a type.

Paige ©ITV2

What happened with Paige Thorne and Adam Collard?

Paige – who lest we forget was the ultimate, relatable girl next door this time last year – really needed some villa loving after her issues with Jacques, and there was something fairly wholesome about watching Adam live out his Love Island 2018 redemption story on screens. They were sexy and wholesome together and that's what we like from our LI couples.

Paige and Adam ©ITV

Of course, that all changed a few weeks after the show wrapped, after Adam got tangled up in 'nugget gate' (see below – and coined by us, btw) and was accused of cheating on Paige. Soon after the split became common news, fans noticed they had both wiped all traces of one another from their Instagram grids. A telltale sign that a realtionship is DONE these days.

What happened with Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill?

One of last year's big storylines was that of Paige's relationship with bombshell Jacques. The former rugby player swept the Welsh wonder off her feet from the moment he stepped into the villa on day seven, but their relationship was a tumultuous one to say the least. Ultimately, Jacques walked due to mental health reasons, resulting in Paige coupling up with returning bombshell Adam.

Jacques and Paige ©ITV

Are Paige Thorne and Dami Hope still friends?

Cast your mind back to Love Island 2022 and you'll probably remember Paige's friendship with Dami Hope.

Although the pair were just close friends and always insisted that there was nothing between them, fans couldn't let go of their theory that Paige was secretly hoping to steal Dami from Indiyah Polack.

Given that Dami and Indiyah have now moved in together and look SUPER loved-up, it's safe to say that Indiyah has absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to Dami's head turning in a Swansea direction. However, while we always thought Indiyah and Paige were friends, it doesn't seem to be that way if the paramedic turned reality star's latest comments are anything to go by.

When asked who she's closest to from the Love Island 2022 cast during a recent Q&A on her Instagram story, Paige revealed that she's besties with Antigoni Buxton, Danica Taylor, Tasha Ghouri, Gemma Owen and Dami.

Dami ©ITV Pictures

But, err, what about Indiyah, honeybuns?

While she doesn't appear to be close to his girlfriend, Paige did open up about her relationship with Dami as she admitted they can no longer post pictures together as they get bombarded with comments on social media.

She explained, "It's definitely one of those things where whenever we do hang out, we just don't take pictures and we just don't post it anywhere because it's not worth the aggro. It's just not worth it."

What did Coco Lodge say about Paige Thorne?

Coco recently said, "I had a hard time in there anyway after Casa Amor, some of the girls weren't as welcoming, we're all okay now, but it was hard.

"[Paige] was just a bit frosty," she added to On Demand Entertainment.

Coco ©ITV Pictures

Coco later went on to apologise for these comments.

Are Paige Thorne and Danica Taylor friends?

No...they're besties. They had a bit of a wobble post Love Island, but nowadays they're thick as thieves.

How old is Paige Thorne?

Paige was born on 14 September 1997, which makes her 26 years old.

What is Paige Thorne's job?

Paige is a paramedic, reality star and influencer. It was recently announced that she has been working on something 'BIG' with online fashion retailer Shein.

Where is Paige Thorne from?

She is from Swansea in Wales.

Did Paige Thorne and Scott van-der Sluis date?

OMG...the tea. YES. Scott recently spilled ALL the tea on the Saving Grace podcast.

Scott

Why did Paige Thorne go on Love Island?

Paige revealed that she joined the show as there wasn't much of a dating scene in her hometown.

She says, "In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

Has Paige Thorne got Instagram?

Yes, you can follow her at @paigethornex.