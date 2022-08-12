Danica Taylor exposes ‘rude and disrespectful’ feud with Paige Thorne

Love Island 2022 bombshell Danica Taylor really is the gift that keeps on giving.

The HR meme queen NEVER holds back, and being heat, of course, we love that. She's a dream interviewee – one that hasn't been bleached with media training – so even though this interview wasn't one of ours (DM us, babe), we're still outrageously here for it, 'cause Danica.

In the same week that she dragged ALL of the Love Island boys for being boring af in the villa, Danica has now set her shade gun on the girls and has her dominant eye on OG Islander Paige Thorne. Paige, hunni bun, we'd suggest using that giant mass of man muscle (Adam Collard) as some sort of human shield rn, because if history is anything to go by, Danica never misses.

Speaking to On Demand Entertainment, Danica revealed that she since being back in the UK, she has had time to watch some of the 2022 series back and is not happy at some of the 'rude and disrespectful' behaviour exhibited by some of her girl squad – primarily Paige.

Danica said, "I feel like at the beginning, yeah, a lot of the girls, you know, they weren't really... like, I'm not going to lie, watching it back, I've seen sort of the way Paige was went Antigoni left and it was very clear that she wanted me to go."

She added, "I wish I'd said, 'Hang on, do you know how that makes me feel?' Like, I've done nothing wrong and you're blatantly mouthing things across the fire pit to insinuate, 'What the hell? Why is Danica still here?' But again, I've had time to move past that, but I wish in the moment, looking back, I wish I'd said things."

Savage, but fair point – we've all seen Paige's facial expressions and, let's face it, poker is not Miss Thorne's game.

Danica continued, "If I'm honest, I actually feel quite sad watching myself because I think I let a lot of things slide; even with some of the girls. None of them really warmed to me and even though I felt it in there, because I was just so happy to be on the show, I was just like, you know, just take it for what it is. I didn't have a couple; I didn't have anyone to support me at the beginning, so I couldn't really express how certain things were making me feel.

"So watching it back, I'm not angered, but I wish I'd just said, 'Actually, you're not going to be rude and disrespectful to me like that".

SHOTS. FIRED.

Danica also realigned her aim in Luca's direction, telling the publication that she wishes she had called out Luca for his behaviour in those early episodes.

She said, "I think a lot of the boys respected his opinion, and if I'm being really honest, I've watched a couple of the episodes back and I think the boys shut off from me because Luca, kind of, shut off from me. It was kind of like because he didn't want to know me, the other boys were like, 'Well, I don't want to know her either'. I think like some of the other girls in there - like Paige and Tasha - they were, sort of, wanted, so with the boys it was like, 'Well, if she's wanted by them, I want her, too'"

Danica added, "I wish at the time I'd said something to Luca and said, 'There is no way you're going to be rude to me like that. I don't even know you. Like, why are you being rude?'"

We know Love Island doesn't crown a Miss Congeniality every year, but maybe that's something to consider for next year, ITV, because, in our minds, Danica should be in a sash and crown right now. And just think of her acceptance speech - those HR, pattern of three vibes, though ❤️