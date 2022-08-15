Paige Thorne hits back at Love Island stars ‘talking sh-t’

If you were under the impression that Love Island concluded the moment your king and queen were crowned, you were deeply misled.

In the case of certain series, the real drama doesn't reach boiling point until our Islanders are out of the villa, back on social media and doing more interviews and podcasts than they (and we) can keep up with. The real lesson here is that they should all be sacking in this plethora of interviews to exclusively spill the tea on heat's Love Island: Under the Duvet each and every week. We're just saying.

Our point being that now is the time our Islanders are spilling the tea on each other, with zero risk of Love Island producers dragging them by their hair (not really, we're just being creative) into the garden to sit and begrudgingly watch a Movie Night after said spillage.

And, as of late, a couple of Islanders have been spilling the tea on one specific original Islander - "honeybun" Paige Thorne, who was dumped from the villa alongside Mr Honeybun Adam Collard right before the final.

paige is the first confirmed love island star ©ITV Pictures

In the past couple of weeks bombshells Danica Taylor and Coco Lodge have both called out Paige for some alleged contentious behaviour inside the Love Island villa.

Coco recently revealed, "I had a hard time in there anyway after Casa Amor, some of the girls weren't as welcoming, we're all okay now, but it was hard."

In conversation with On Demand Entertainment, she added, " [ Paige ] was just a bit frosty."

©ITV ©©ITV

In a separate interview, Danica (who, in fairness, also came for the boys last week) called out Paige for her behaviour towards her in the villa.

She told the same publication, "I feel like at the beginning, yeah, a lot of the girls, you know, they weren't really... like, I'm not going to lie, watching it back, I've seen sort of the way Paige was when Antigoni left and it was very clear that she wanted me to go."

©ITV

She added, "I wish I'd said, 'Hang on, do you know how that makes me feel?' Like, I've done nothing wrong and you're blatantly mouthing things across the fire pit to insinuate, 'What the hell? Why is Danica still here?' But again, I've had time to move past that, but I wish in the moment, looking back, I wish I'd said things."

THE. SHADE.

Understandably, it has now utterly popped off.

In a recent interview with Toby Aromolaran on his Fancy a Chat? podcast, it seems Paige fancied some good old fashioned, revenge-inspired, passive aggressive, shade-throwing. Paige appeared to hit back at both the bombshells when Toby asked her how she felt about "everyone talking about everyone else" on (ironically) podcasts (aka, your thoughts on Coco and Danica dragging you to filth, please?).

Paige responded, "Do you know what? People have got to do what they've got to do, haven't they? Do you know what I mean? And if you've got to talk sh-t about somebody else to keep yourself relevant, then okay, that's fine. That's absolutely fine, but that's not my vibe."

©ITV

She added, "Why can't you focus on yourself, instead of talking sh-t about everyone else? I'm not about that vibe. Like, I like to stay in my own little bubble – my own little positive bubble – and I stay firmly inside it and people just wanna try popping it sometimes. But it's impenetrable."

While we wait patiently for a couple of bombshell bombs to go OFF, here's everything you need to know about Paige...

How old is Paige Thorne?

She is 24 years old.

What is Paige Thorne's job?

She's a paramedic and is rumoured to be going back to her day job after leaving Love Island. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, Paige said, "I've got a meeting to go back to paramedic work as well so that will be exciting. I saw an ambulance the other day with sirens on and I had serious FOMO! So I'm gonna go back into that a little bit and just see what opportunities come from that."

Where is Paige Thorne from?

She's from Swansea in Wales.

Why did Paige Thorne go on Love Island?

Paige revealed that she joined the show as there wasn't much of a dating scene in her hometown.

She says, "In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me. I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

What is Paige Thorne's dating history?

She said, "I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, 'Right, that's it. I’m going to focus on me.' Then I was like, 'Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.' I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone."

Has Paige Thorne got Instagram?

Yes, you can follow her at @paigethornex.