Paige Thorne reveals which Islander apologised amid feud rumours

Whilst Love Island might be over, that doesn't mean that the drama is and we've definitely seen it over the past couple of weeks. With rumours of fall outs and Islanders being less than friendly to new arrivals, it's hard to know who to believe.

One Islander that seems to have received their fair share of comments from other stars is Paige Thorne.

Casa Amor bombshells Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe were quick to share speak out in podcasts and interviews after the villa about how they were treated by Paige.

Coco recently said, "I had a hard time in there anyway after Casa Amor, some of the girls weren't as welcoming, we're all okay now, but it was hard.

" [ Paige ] was just a bit frosty," she added to On Demand Entertainment.

However on the recent episode of the Wednesdays We Drink Wine podcast, Paige (who left the villa in fifth place with boyfiend Adam Collard) revealed that Coco has since apologised for the comments she made and extended an olive branch to her.

Interesting.

“Coco obviously, she dragged me a bit. Then I came out on the Monday night to the commercial party, and I had flowers sent to my room from her and a sorry note and everything. So I was just like okay cool, I didn’t think it was that deep anyway but cute thank you," Paige revealed.

Speaking about other Islanders talking about her following their time in the villa, Paige went on to say, "They’ve got to do what they got to do, do you know what I mean?”

Not only that but Paige also addressed her situation with Summer and admitted, "What it is with Summer, is she says it how it is. Yeah, I was standoffish with the girls at first, I’m not going to be everyone’s best friend.

"What to do you want me to do? Roll out the red carpet and kiss your ass as soon as you walk in?"

Well, we're not going to argue with that.

This is just one part of the HUGE whirlwind of Love Island drama. Coco and Summer infamously had a bust-up during the Love Island reunion and apparently a lot of it was cut. They have since carried on their feud on social media, taking to TikTok and Instagram to make comments about each other.