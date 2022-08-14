Paige Thorne talks make-up for filming, career goals and her £15 secret for glowing skin

We love a bit of self-care and all this time at home has really given us an excuse to look after ourselves inside and out. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their Sunday self-care routines, because taking care of yourself is more important than ever.

This week it's all about Paige Thorne, the Love Island 2022 star who won us over with her hella cute mannerisms (hey, honeybuns!), incredible style and knowing her own worth. Honestly? We were living for the Welsh paramedic's sassy comebacks.

In the show, she coupled up with fellow islander and Love Island veteran Adam Collard and they left together, excited about what the future holds for them both.

"His dad has already invited me around for Christmas, Sunday dinners and stuff," Paige tells heat, "We’ve got plenty of little holidays planned. Honestly, it’s looking really good, we just get on like a house on fire!"

So cute. Brb, off to buy a fancy hat...

Paige chats exclusively to heat about her self-care routine, make-up tips from the villa and her exciting plans post-Love Island...

On self-care

"So, my self-care days are usually on a Sunday. I wake up and put the music on absolutely blasting. Alexa is on and she’s playing all the really cheesy songs that get you in the mood for the day. Then I’m a bit of a neat freak, I’m not going to lie, so I’ll do a full clean of the house, fresh sheets, everything wiped down. I know it’s super boring, but a clean house means a clean mind.

"Then I’ll have breakfast, so something like pancakes or go out for a junk food kind of breakfast with friends or family as I like to surround myself with other people. I don’t really like doing things by myself, just because I’m such a chatty and bubbly person.

"In Swansea, we’ve got the beach or Three Cliffs Bay and I love going for a nice long walk. Then after, we’d probably stop off somewhere for pub grub, because I am obsessed with a Sunday dinner. There’s something so homey and cosy about it. I eat junk food for the rest of the week, but a Sunday dinner is perfect for getting all your nutrients in!

"Then I’ll go home and that’s when self-care will really begin. I’ll have a nice long bath, like a proper bubble bath. A face mask that I love is The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask (£18). Sometimes I get really oily skin and clogged pores so I’ll use that one when I’m in the bath.

"If I’m in the bath, you already know that Alexa is playing some absolute tunes! I’ve got some bubbles in there, a little pillow and I've usually got about three drinks by the side of me. Just a little selection to mix things up. Either an apple juice or a little smoothie, or you know, if it’s a Sunday and I haven’t got work the next day, maybe a little rosè too."

On skincare

"I love the Elemis AHA Cleansing Butter (£30) and the Elemis Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial moisturiser (£54). I don't use anything under my eyes and I really should start...

"For hair masks, I am absolutely obsessed with the Morrocanoil Hydrating Hair Mask(£26), I honestly swear by it and use it religiously. I double shampoo always and then leave the hair mask in, which really helps take the hammering out of my hair, bless it. Then ​​I brush my teeth for about four minutes at a time. I'm pretty sure it's not even healthy but just get carried away. I love Pearl Drops whitening toothpaste (£3.50). I probably like it because it’s pink but it tastes really good too.'

On sleep rituals

"For bedtime, I have a little diffuser lamp where you put essential oils in and that really sends me off. In the background, I’ll play a sleep hypnosis podcast which is really good for when I’m feeling stressed or overthinking too much. I honestly just leave my phone in another room and take my Kindle in instead. The only downtime I get to read is on a Sunday evening and I find it so relaxing."

On make-up favourites

Paige looked absolutely sensational in the villa despite it being a million degrees (rough guess) and constantly being on camera. Our undereye concealer would crumble. So which make-up products were essential for that villa glam?

"A double primer is absolutely key for make-up staying on in the heat. I’ll start with the Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Primer(£30) which smells incredible and leaves your skin dewy. Then I’ll completely contradict it and go over it with the Benefit Porefessional Primer(£23) just for blurring out imperfections.

"For foundation, I love the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation (£36). I can’t really do contour, I’m so basic, so I’ll just add a bit of bronzer and blusher on my cheeks from the Too Faced palette (£40).

"Then eyebrows, I just use whatever is closest to me, but at the moment I’m using an eyebrow pencil from Sleek. With lashes, I am obsessed with the Eylure Dramatic Lash (£5). I feel like if you have enough of a lash going on, you haven’t got to worry about anything else. Then I always wear a lip liner and a gloss. I’m not a lipstick person, I don’t even own any.

On Love Island make-up tips

Getting glammed up with a group of girls every night for six weeks on the trot means make-up hacks aplenty. So what beauty tricks did Paige learn during her tie in the villa?

"I literally can’t do eyeliner for the life of me, it’s something I’ve never been able to do and Indiyah is insane, she’s so so good. So I literally would sit with her and she would show me how to do it with her gel eyeliner. Then I got okay at it, but definitely not at her level. I’m at an intermediate level compared to her on advanced..."

On really good books

"The Penelope Douglas Devil's Night book series is honestly so, so good. There are five books and I was hooked from day one. Once I start, I can’t stop and I couldn’t put them down. I just love the perceptions of love and when I read these books, I imagine I’m the girl in them.

"My mum is always like, “Paige, you know this isn’t real life?” and I’m like, “I know, but it could be!”

On plans post-Love Island

"I’ve always said I’d like to work with the elderly. In my job, we’d always get a lot of 999 calls because the elderly are lonely and don’t have much family or they need help with just basic things and it’s easy for them to call 999. I really want to break down the barriers between youngsters and the elderly.

"At Christmas time, you know when there’s a campaign to have dinner with the elderly? I want this to happen all year-round. I want youngsters to learn stuff from the elderly and for the elderly to not feel so alone. I don’t know how I’m going to go about it, I’ve got a few ideas, but I just want to break that barrier. All the oldies honestly have my whole heart and soul they’re such cuties and I have all the time in the world for them. I just want to break down those barriers and raise awareness."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I haven’t had a chance to watch any TV yet but I am excited that Big Brother is coming back.

How do you like your cuppa? The only hot drink I'll drink is a hot chocolate and it's got a come with squirty cream, marshmallows and plenty of sugar in it as well. I've got the biggest sweet tooth in the world

Go-to loungewear brand? I’m one of those people who wears a lot of Nike gym wear, so I’ll lounge around in that.

Favourite face mask? The Body Shop Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask (£18)