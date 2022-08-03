Coco Lodge ‘LEAVES Love Island reunion’ following Summer Botwe row

Earlier this week heat reported that Casa Amor bomshells Summer Botwe and Coco Lodge had unfollowed each on Instagram, which, in 2022, is almost certainly confirmation that these bombshells exploded.

Now, fresh rumours are flying that the pair came to serious blows at last night's Love Island Reunion filming. Unfortunately, the show is pre-recorded and isn't coming to our screens until Sunday evening, but luckily, a studio audience was present to share their reactions on social media.

According to one Twitter user, the audience witnessed a "very heated exchange" between the bombshells; so heated, in fact, that "production had to step in".

But how did these bombshell besties go from bezzies to battle mode? Naturally, we've got the tea. Sip sip.

Summer and Coco became close pals in the Love Island 2022 villa and were even pictured together at a final viewing party earlier this week, however fans are convinced they’re feuding over comments Coco recently made about fellow Islander, Josh Samuel Le Grove.

Viewers will know that Josh was cruelly dumped from the villa alongside Coco just as he began getting to know Summer and the pair had hinted they would continue their blossoming romance outside the villa, however Coco recently suggested that she was interested in him, too.

In an appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Coco revealed all about her time with Josh in the secret third villa where the Islanders stay when they’re dumped. When host Grace Keeling asked, “Did you shag him?”, Coco replied, “No and I’m actually annoyed because I feel like I could have now.

“Talking to him now after, I’m like, I feel like it could have happened. He was like, ‘Oh, I’m horny’ and I was like, ‘Right, I’ma take myself to bed’ but I don’t know why I did that because sorry, he’s so fit!”

She added, “We are really close now, like we spend like every day like all day together and I’m like, ‘Just let me try it once’. I even said, “Just let me try once, please!”

YES, Coco. But eeek, Summer. Is a Summer storm now on the horizon?

We don't know for sure, but we can imagine she wasn’t best pleased with Coco’s remarks… In fact after these tweets from a fan who witnessed the square-off at last night's Love Island Reunion, we're certain of it.

The Twitter user known as @hattietoll tweeted the tea, "Just been at the #LoveIsland reunion episode filming, very heated exchange between coco and summer production had to step in and close it down."

To our utter delight, there were follow-up tweets (never let 140 characters hold you back, hun). They added, "Summer made a comment about friends not being real friends on the outside, and coco was trying to defend herself by saying 'It was all banter', kept going back and forth over the boys (josh & billy) for a fair few minutes, production obvs had no idea of context from podcast ep."

See, we do our research... 💅

"Coco left after that exchange and we had to cheer her to come back in ... luca ran over to Jay, Charlie and antigonis table to get the gossip as the reaction on the sofa was a bit mad"

How very Luca.

The Love Island Reunion is, of course, yet to air, so we won't know what really went down until the show airs on Sunday evening, but Love Island fans are eagle-eyed creatures, so let's just say if we weren't already wishing the weekend away, we certainly are now.

Ahead of the alleged reunion drama, Coco shared the following TikTok, only adding fuel to the flames that alight these rumours...

In Summer's corner – and unfortunately there's no way to verify this tweet as it no longer appearing on her official Twitter - came this tweet ahead of the reunion show, "Coco is nothing but twitter fingers. You don't know who or what you're messing with. The reunion is going to be lit lmao."

The alleged Summer tweet has now vanished, but not before being screenshot and shared by drama-hungry Love Island fans. Well done, gang.

This latest Love Island drama comes after Coco revealed she’s made up with fellow Casa Amor bombshell Jazmine Nichol after the Geordie beauty queen spilled the tea on a secret unaired argument they had in the villa.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Coco wrote, “Me and @jazminejaynenichol are all good. Such a beaut girl wish they showed her personality more on the show she’s hilarious 💗💗.”