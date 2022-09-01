Love Island 2022 star returns to ‘hard graft’ job just two months after the show

by Isabel Bramley and Neve Durrant |

Despite causing a huge amount of drama during his short stint in the villa (hello meddling in Gemma Owen and Luca Bish's relationship), Love Island's Billy Brown has revealed that he has gone back to his day job as a roofing director.

He recently took to Instagram stories to show off his skills back on site as he hammered a brick wall, dressed in a black T-shirt and builder trousers.

Before being scouted for the show, Billy worked 'crazy hours' at his 'hard graft job' and recently told heat that the long hours meant he was up in the early hours of the morning and he "was hardly on his phone". When we caught up with him in the days after he was dumped alongside Summer Botwe, he revealed, "It's so weird because I'm never on my phone this much."

Jazmine Nichol recently hit out at Billy after co-star Mollie Salmon revealed he was dating her friend a few years ago.

The ex-Islanders were asked in an interview whether they thought Billy is into Gemma Owen, to which Jazmine replied cynically, “That’s not a friendship.”

However, Mollie came to their defence claiming the two were “just friends” and insisted Billy was just being “a bit of a flirt.”

But despite Billy seemingly winning most of the Islanders over with his charm, it seems Jazmine isn't a fan. “I don’t trust him, I’ve known boys like that… from the second I met him I was like ‘something's not right there’," she said on the Murad Murali podcast.

Well, she's certainly not one to mince her words...

What happened with Billy Brown and Gemma Owen?

Gemma was incredibly shocked when she discovered Billy Brown in Casa Amor, revealing that they had "mutual friends" on the outside world. Billy openly flirted with her, even after she decided to stay loyal to Luca when they returned to the main villa.

When Billy was dumped, he revealed that there could have been something more between them in multiple interviews, including one with Capital FM where he was asked, “If you and Luca went in at the same time, do you think you stood more of a chance against Luca?”, to which he confidently replied, “Oh yeah, game over.”

Gemma has since denied she never reciprocated Billy’s flirting.

Billy Brown's argument with Jacques O'Neill

In an uncomfortable incident, Billy got in the way of a three-way squabble between Jacques O'Neill (who subsequently quit the show), Paige Thorne and Adam Collard, which saw Jacques fobbing off Billy so he could confront Paige about a shady conversation with bombshell of all bombshells, Adam. Jacques stormed over to Billy and Paige, who were chilling wholesomely on the day bed, only to tell Billy to "f-ck off", so he could talk to Paige about her chat with Adam.

Billy then came under passive aggressive fire from both Luca Bish and Andrew Le Page for getting relatively cosy with Gemma (Gemma maintains it is platonic flirting although who can really tell behind those sunglasses?) and Tasha.

Side note: we think "we don't do tears, we only smile, alright?" might've actually fractured our soul.

Back to why you've got to hand it to Billy - he goes through all THIS on the regs and STILL keeps smiling.

As such, social media appears somewhat concerned for this glass-half-full geezer.

One fan, recently tweeted, "JUSTICE FOR BILLY. WHYS EVERYONE TRYING TO TUSSLE W BILLY. #LoveIsland"

Another tweeted, "Justice for my guy Billy, Jacques did not need to be that rude to him #loveisland."

A third wrote, "Poor Billy though gets told to f-ck off, then has to comfort Tasha who is crying for the millionth time over Andrew."

Billy's sister, who managed his socials while he was in the villa, took to Instagram to praise her brother for his behaviour, "The way Billy held himself tonight, I could not be a prouder sister right now😭you are the kindest soul and I'm so glad everyone can finally get to see it❤️."

Were Billy Brown and Gemma Owen friends BEFORE entering the villa?

Love Island fans noticed that Billy was no stranger to Gemma when he entered Casa Amor pretty early on.

It's now been revealed that Billy and Gemma share mutual friends in the outside world. Billy has even been on holiday with Gemma's pal.

Billy’s best bud Cameron Green, a 23-year-old ex-Wrexham footballer, is the mutual middleman connecting the two Islanders.

Right before the bombshell entered the villa, in true lads' holiday fashion, the two boys were pictured together (topless, because of course) on a yacht, spraying champagne across Ibiza’s Ocean Beach Club. Billy shared the snap on his Instagram page.

Upon meeting Billy, Gemma warned the girls, “I’ve never met him, but one of my best boy mates on the outside is his best mate. He’s a bit of a player, like a lad’s lad.”

How old is Billy Brown?

Billy is 23 years old.

Where is Billy Brown from?

He's from Surrey.

What is Billy Brown's job?

Despite telling the villa he picked up penguins for a living (which caused quite the stir), he is in fact a roofing company director.

Why did Billy Brown go on Love Island?

After having two girlfriends in the past, Billy said it was time to find the third lucky lady.

What did Billy Brown think he would bring to the villa?

Billy said, “I’m going to bring the funniness, the vibes, probably step on a few toes, I’m not going to lie. I’ve not got my eye on one girl, it’s all of them! I need to get to know them all.”

Does Billy Brown consider himself competitive?

He said, “I’m very competitive in anything I do. Whatever it is, I always want to win. This is about winning the girl I want, sort of thing. If that girl has a better connection with me and likes the look of me more then I’m obviously going to change her mind.”

What makes Billy Brown a good catch?

Although Gemma warned the girls that he can be a bit of a player, Billy claims he has a romantic side, too.