Danica Taylor throws shade at Love Island boys and OMG

Contrary to popular belief, there are, in fact, two ways to win Love Island.

There is, of course, the traditional way of coupling up with a better half, sticking it out through the various trials and tribulations producers throw at you and, eventually, pocket £50,000 at the final hurdle (a la Ekin-Su and Davide).

The other way is simply being Danica Taylor.

Negativity about this miniature, booty-shaking, boy-hungry bombshell of bombshells is NOT welcome here. Frankly - we adore this Islander; she had us at HR.

We don't throw around the word 'queen' unless we mean it here at heat, but, you know, QUEEN. And we're still not over those eyeshadow looks; our eyelids are changed FOREVER.

And it appears that Danica is making it her mission to continue giving her fans (us) the two things we want most in this post-Love Island world: more Danica and Love Island tea.

Our fave dancing diva recently took to Instagram to throw some frosty eyelid shade at this year's Love Island boys. Namely to insinuate how dull af some of them were.

👑

In a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story, Danica was asked, "Have you watched the show since coming out? If so, what's your opinion on the interview memes?"

Memes such as these, FYI:

Ironically, Danica responded to the question in true shady/passive-aggressive upper management style, saying, "Look, I'll literally talk for someone before I sit in awkward silence (hence question asking). It's not my fault some of boys in the villa literally gave me feck all to work with, can only try so much lmao."

To be fair, she said 'some'.

Danica added, "But I am an articulate female anyway so yeah makes it look 1000% worse - also remember it's edited."

Danica did her fair share of comparison shopping in the Love Island 2022 villa; having dalliances (of varying degrees) with Luca (ish), Jacques (ish), Jay (ish), Josh, Billy and Jamie. We'll let you decide which one of her various suitors she's referring to with those shady Insta comments.

You won't believe these Danica Taylor throwback pics

We all do a lot of growing up from the ages of 18 to 21 (perhaps 31, is more accurate/truthful), but very few of us actually physically metamorphosize from one gorgeous bombshell into a totally new gorgeous bombshell, like Danica.

As regular heatworld readers will know, it is our journalistic responsibility to deep dive into the darkest depths of Islander Instagrams for you. Unfortunately, most Love Island contestants are privy to this and cull their Instagrams prior to entering the villa (to make themselves look super-duper squeaky-clean), but others just let ALL their history hang out for us. Danica is one of those lovelies and we LOVE her for it.

Upon her entering the Love Island villa all those weeks ago, one of the first things we discovered about Danica is that she has literally always been drop dead gorgeous – she'd have to be if she was sent in to disrupt Gemma Owen's relationship, let's face it. The second thing we clocked was that three years ago, this brunette bombshell was a BLONDE bombshell. And, to be frank, we thought these pictures were of someone else; someone equally gorgeous, don't get us wrong.

To be franker, we thought it was Paige Turley.

Gallery Love Island's Danica Taylor: The Throwback Years 1 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor 2 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor 3 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor 4 of 4 CREDIT: Instagram / _danicataylor

This is a first for us.

We think we're witnessing the first glow-up that actually started with a 10/10 specimen. Impressive.

These snaps of a beaut blonde Danica were taken three years ago when she was just 18. She entered the Love Island as a brunette – with a thirst for blood... and fishmongers, if memory serves.

How old is Danica Taylor?

Danica Taylor is 21 years old.

What does Danica Taylor do for a living?

Danica is a dancer. She has just finished her university degree.

Where is Danica Taylor from?

She is from Lancashire.

Does Danica Taylor have Instagram?

The two Danica's we have introduced you to both share the same Instagram. Follow them both at _ danicataylor.

Why did Danica Taylor go on Love Island?

Danica says, "I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time.

She adds, "I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want."

She certainly did that.

What gives Danica Taylor the 'ick'?

She said, "I don’t like unhygienic people. Arrogance gives me the ick but I am not really an icky person, I either like you or I don’t. If I like you, I just accept you for who you are."

Did Danica Taylor know Gemma Owen before Love Island?

Some Love Island fans have been wondering whether Danica Taylor and Gemma Owen already knew each other.

Although we don't know anything definitively, we do know that Danica got a good look at Gemma - as well as the other Islanders - beforehand, as she entered the villa almost two weeks after launch. We also know that Danica is just two years older than Gemma and lives a couple of hours away from Gemma's hometown of Leicester. It's quite possible these party girls have come across one another on nights out in Manchester, Liverpool, Leicester or Nottingham.