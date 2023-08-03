Tyrique Hyde sparks feud rumours with Danica Taylor amid ‘romantic past’

He may be head over heels for his Love Island sweetheart – and first ever girlfriend – Ella Thomas at the moment, but it’s well established by now that Tyrique Hyde has an, erm, colourful past when it comes to dating.

During his time in the villa, Ty revealed his love of ‘the game’ and claimed he’d done the horizontal hokey cokey with over 100 women by the age of 24. Even former TOWIE star Frankie Sims admitted she’s fallen foul of his player ways in the past (and we’re not talking about his football career).

It seems that Frankie isn’t the only famous face Tyrique has history with either, as Love Island 2022’s Danica Taylor recently hinted that she’s got a romantic past with the Love Island 2023 finalist – and we definitely didn’t see that coming.

Danica recently hinted she's got a romantic past with Tyrique ©ITV Pictures

Danica’s TikTok comments recently surfaced on social media when one fan wrote under one of her videos, “Lol tell them send you in and get Ty for yourself lol might be difficult cuz of Ella but you can do it.”

The iconic Islander replied, “Like Ouzy for Ella, I’m a very familiar face haha,” and we demand to know more immediately.

Danica also liked a shady comment about Ty’s current flame Ella which said, “I don’t know why but I’m hoping you and Ty somehow get together. You won’t take no bullsh * t and he’ll like that. Love Ella but she allows too much.”

It seems Danica’s TikTok activity has rubbed Ty up the wrong way as he apparently unfollowed her on Instagram upon returning home and getting his phone back, sparking rumours of a feud between the potential former lovers.

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter, with one writing, “Ty unfollowed Danica he’s so real.”

Ty has unfollowed Danica ©ITV Pictures

“Tyrique unfollowing Danica watch your tone when it comes to Ella Thomas,” added another, while a third remarked, “Tyrique unfollowing Danica 🤭 he’s such a pookie.”