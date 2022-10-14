Love Island fans shocked at Andrew Le Page’s hair transformation

Love Island's Andrew Le Page has unveiled a new look after trading in his signature slicked back quiff for a shorter, choppier 'do.

He underwent a hair transformation before walking the red carpet at the National Television Awards last night (Thursday 13 October) and has been showing off the results all over social media.

Andrew's haircut was done at celebrity barbers Kesman Male Grooming, who posted a video of the transformation on their Instagram account with the sound of Nicki Minaj saying, "I don't think you understand, I'm obsessed."

Fans were loving Andrew's surprise new look including one who commented, "Wow 😮🔥🔥❤️"

Another added, "Good lorddddd 🔥😍🫠," while a third wrote, "Looks absolutely incredible 😍 soooo hot. @tashaghouri is one bloody lucky girl x x."

Andrew's no stranger to a hair transformation or two as it turns out he used to sport a VERY different look before he was famous.

Throwback pictures of the real estate agent turned reality star resurfaced online when he entered the villa and they show Andrew with much longer locks than usual.

We have to say though, we’re rather enjoying Andrew’s slightly edgier look and we’re not the only ones.

One fan commented, “Omg he looks so much better with hair like this,” while another begged, “Grow it back immediately Andrew.”

A third added, “His best look.”

Andrew’s old ‘do even earned him comparisons to a major megastar as one wrote, “He reminds me of Shawn Mendes.”

Who is Andrew Le Page?

Andrew Le Page rose to fame earlier this year when he appeared on the eighth series of Love Island. He entered the villa on day one and was coupled up with Tasha Ghouri by the public. Despite a rollercoaster ride of a relationship, Andrew made Tasha his girlfriend before finishing the show in fourth place and they're still together to this day.

How old is Andrew Le Page?

Andrew is currently 27 years old. He was born on 7 March 1995.

What was Andrew Le Page's job before Love Island.

Andrew worked as a real estate agent in Dubai before appearing on Love Island. He's also a qualified personal trainer.

Where is Andrew Le Page from?

Andrew is actually from the island of Guernsey, so he’s literally been preparing for life as an Islander his entire life. However, since leaving the show he's moved into a new London love nest with his girlfriend Tasha.

Does Andrew Le Page have Instagram?