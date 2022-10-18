Love Island: the definitive guide to which couples are still together (and which aren’t)

CREDIT: Getty

Adam Collard and Paige Thorne missed out on the Love Island 2022 final, but left the couple together. They were pictured together at various events and regularly featured on each other's socials. However, in October 2022, the pair mysteriously culled each other from their Instagram grid, leading fans to believe they had split. This was then confirmed by queen Ekin-Su (obsessed that she's doing low-key PR for all her Love Island subjects). Adam recently confirmed the split at the NTAs, saying, "We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl." Paige is yet to speak out about the split.