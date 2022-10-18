Love Island: the definitive guide to which couples are still together (and which aren’t)

Considering our 'love life' essentially consists of texts from Domino's and their Two for Tuesday deal (both for us, obviously) it's safe to say we live vicariously through the Love Island lot every summer.
They kind of assure us that we might one day find the one, y'know? Ideally on an all expenses paid, seven-week trip to Majorca.
Anyway, while we patiently wait for winter Love Island to keep us warm at night, we thought we'd look back at the Love Island couples that have managed to keep the romance alive post-Palma and those that didn't quite make it.
CHECK OUT: what Love Island couples are still together?
Love Island: The definitive guide to which couples are still together (May 2022)
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti might've had a bumpy ride inside the villa, but like all good fairy tales, they eventually lived happily ever after - no seriously, not only did they win the 2022 series, but they're still together and going from strength to strength.
Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have kept a fairly low profile (as a couple) since coming in second place this summer. They left the villa an unofficial couple, but Luca asked Gemma to be his girlfriend rom-com style several weeks later IRL. As far as we're aware, the pair are still together.
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack finished in third place and left the Love Island 2022 an official couple. The fashionable couple are still together and are said to be looking for a flat together in London.
Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri were the first 2022 couple to make their relationship official (even after 'licked her tit or whatever-gate') and we've been obsessed with their every movement ever since. The pair recently moved in together and are all over each other's socials. They are the definition of couple goals.
Adam Collard and Paige Thorne missed out on the Love Island 2022 final, but left the couple together. They were pictured together at various events and regularly featured on each other's socials. However, in October 2022, the pair mysteriously culled each other from their Instagram grid, leading fans to believe they had split. This was then confirmed by queen Ekin-Su (obsessed that she's doing low-key PR for all her Love Island subjects). Adam recently confirmed the split at the NTAs, saying, "We’re not together. Things happen. But I mean she is a great girl." Paige is yet to speak out about the split.
Liam asked Millie to be his official girlfriend during the final of the 2021 series, just moments before they were crowned the series seven winners. After meeting each other's family, Millie and Liam moved in together in Essex in November 2021 but they revealed they had split in July 2022.
Toby found love with Chloe during series seven, with the semi-pro footballer asking her to be his official girlfriend during the annual Summer Ball. After attending a number of events together, the couple announced they'd moved in together in November 2021. However, sadly the couple are reported to have split in October 2022, with Toby taking to TikTok to address the rumours of their breakup posting, "I don't need to BeReal, I need to BeSingle."
Kaz and Tyler ended series seven stronger than ever but in December, reports emerged that they had 'split' after three months after "trying everything to make things work". A week later, the pair confirmed the news in a joint statement, revealing, "Life since the villa has been amazing, but it's taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn't been easy for us but we're learning."
We all know the ups and downs Faye and Teddy endured during series seven of Love Island, but the pair made it all the way to the final, finishing in third place as boyfriend and girlfriend. The pair went from strength to strength when they arrived back in the UK, moving in together in November 2021.
Liberty and Jake will go down in history as one of the most heartbreaking on-screen break ups, as they called it a day just days before the final, with Liberty admitting that she's "choosing herself" over finding love.
Despite getting pretty romantic in the villa, Mary 'friendzoned' Aaron pretty hard after saying she "definitely made a best friend" when referring to her partner during a post-show interview.
They made their romance official within the Love Island villa, and 2020 winners Paige and Finn are still going strong back in the UK. The pair have even moved in together.
They melted hearts in the Love Island villa when Luke T asked Siânnise to be his girlfriend, and soon after they moved in together in London. However they've since split but neither of them have revealed why. Luke is apparently now engaged to his girlfriend.
After leaving the villa in third place, Demi and Luke were continuing to get to know each other, but in May 2020 reports suggested the pair had split. Luke is now engaged to Love Island star Lucie Donlan.
Although they never went 'official', Jess and Ched continued to date outside the villa, but the pair ended things in May 2020. Jess confirmed the news on Instagram, telling fans, "To confirm myself and Ched have split, we are still good friends and I wish him all the best. Thanks for all the support you have given us since the villa."
Despite it taking Mike a while to find the right girl in the villa, he certainly looked smitten when he left just one day before the final with Priscilla. The pair continued to date following their time in the villa but they've since split. Ex on the Beach bosses approached Priscilla to go on the show, as Mike was a contestant, but she declined.
After breaking Shaughna's heart when he returned from Casa Amor, it looks like Callum made the correct decision, and himself and Molly have moved in together back in Manchester.
Nas and Casa Amor girl Eva continued dating when they left the villa, with the pair becoming an official couple in July 2020. Nas posted a cute snap of the pair to Instagram confirming that the pair were officially a couple. Two years later, they are still together and moving in together.
Although Connor was harshly dumped from the villa, he was true to his word and waited for Sophie to return to the UK. Despite enjoying a couple of dates, it doesn't look like anything materialised between these two.
From their first ever date in the hot tub, Tommy and Molly-Mae looked a match made in heaven. With their romance growing stronger in the villa, Tommy asked Molly-Mae to be his official girlfriend, before the pair dropped the 'L bomb'. They've since moved in together and on 25 September 2022, confirmed they were expecting their first child together. They later confirmed they were expecting a baby girl.
After Amy Hart left the villa due to getting her heart broken by Curtis, Irish beauty Maura wasted no time in expressing her feelings for the ballroom dancer. Curtis chose to couple up with Maura and the pair made it all the way to the final, despite viewers thinking Maura was 'faking' her feelings for him. At the beginning of March 2020, Maura and Curtis announced their split, with Maura admitting things just didn't work out.
Greg denied dumping Amber by text just five weeks after Love Island, but the pair have officially called it quits.
It looked like Ovie wasn't going to find 'The One' during his time in the villa... That was until India entered with just two weeks to go.However, the pair have now split.
Belle and Anton couldn't last on the outside world. However, it was rumoured the pair were still seeing each other. Anton has since said their relationship status is "complicated."
He cracked on with both Yewande and Arabella, but it was model Jourdan that really caught the eye of Danny. Since the pair were dumped from the villa together, they were inseparable, attending a number of events.However, it wasn't to last, as the pair have now split up after Jourdan suggested Danny was "disloyal". Danny has denied cheating on Jourdan.
Despite not knowing each other for every long, Harley and Chris left the villa together, and they later confirmed on Aftersun that they are 'dating'. However, just one month later, Chris and Harley were the first couple from the 2019 series to announce their split, admitting they've just not had the time to get to know each other.
The hit it off within the first episode and went on to win Love Island 2018. Following their time in the villa they even moved in together.However almost a year later, Dani announced on her Instagram Story that they had split. Shortly after it came to light that they were back together, but then they announced a second break-up (for good) on April 3rd 2019.
Zara and Adam defied the odds for a number of months, however, the pair announced they'd split on Valentine's Day in 2019.Zara went on to date Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, and although they hit a rough patch after she cheated on him, they're back together.
You know how this one went. Sam accused Georgia of cheating on him with her ex, which she denied. It's safe to say they didn't split on the best of terms.
Megan and Wes did move in together, but announced their split in January 2019. Although Wes went on to date 2019 Islander Arabella Chi, in April 2020 it was reported that the pair had called their romance a day.
Josh and Kaz announced their split in February 2019, with Kaz saying, "Sometimes things don't go the way you planned, but you have to be grateful for the journey. Thank you for everything especially showing me how to love myself again."
Frankie reportedly cheated on Samira and that was that. Done. Over.
There's no bad blood between Laura and Paul, but they split months after making it to the final of the show.
The Love Island 2017 winners split in December 2017; five months after the finale.
Since their ITVBe show Crackin' On ended, Olivia's confirmed she's back with ex-boyfriend Bradley Dack, who has now proposed.
Gabby dumped Marcel after he was spotted 'cheating' as they holidayed TOGETHER.
These two split just weeks after returning to the UK. Sad times.
Jess and Dom are so together, in fact, they got 'married' on Good Morning Britain on Valentine's Day 2017. They then got, y'know, properly married. The loved-up pair are now parents.
An absolute success story of Love Island 2017, Jamie and Camilla and Jamie are still the CUTEST of couples. They've since gotten married and had children.
Oh it was never gonna last, was it?
Sam seems to be doing alright for himself on Geordie Shore, so we don't think he's too gutted.
Adam claimed he was '100 percent single' shortly after leaving the villa and, um, that was that.
Scott and Kady managed a year before splitting in 2017.
The 2016 Love Island winners are now married and they've got children together.
He did date fellow Love Island-er Emma-Jane Woodhams eight months in actual real life before calling it a day.
Alex and Olivia are married and have welcomed a baby together - they're literally as strong as ever. We like to live vicariously through them, to be honest.
Remember when they, like, got engaged on the show? That one didn't quite last...
Still fancy Max in a huge way, not gonna lie. He went on to date Laura Anderson but they've since split.
Absolutely DID NOT work IRL. Neeext.
At least they lasted 18 months. Not bad going...
They had the first ever Love Island baby, but these two split not long after the birth.