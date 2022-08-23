Millie Court ‘shades Liam Reardon’ amid cheating rumours

Just weeks before we crowned Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti our Love Island 2022 winners, 2021 regining champions Millie Court and Liam Reardon shocked fans by announcing that they had decided to split after a year together.

Millie and Liam's original post read, “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢💔.

“It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship."

She continued, “Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Despite Millie insisting that they had parted on good terms (that old chestnut), their split was surrounded by rumours that the relationship soured as a result of Liam's behaviour as rumours swirled that he had been 'following and liking photos of Instagram models'.

Fast forward a couple of months and Millie has been throwing a little bit of shade Liam's way in a hilarious TikTok that saw her reference the 'following Insta models' scenario as she rolled her eyes.

LOL.

See the TikTok for yourselves here.

The comments were also set alight with theories, and Millie even seemed to confirm that she was throwing shade as she replied to a comment with the 👀 emoji. Very telling.

©TikTok

Another TikTok user commented, "The silence said a lot of words😂".

One also wrote, "THE SIDE EYE SHADEEEEEE 👀".

Another speculated, "I died at the shade, Mr L just chillin."

Although Millie is throwing a little bit of shade, she recently came to Liam's defence after social media was set alight with rumours that he had cheated on her at Wireless festival and it was the reason for their break-up.

She wrote on Instagram, "Just wanted to jump on here to say thank you to everyone again for your support and all of your really kind words. It would have taken me hours to sit there and reply back to each and every one of you so just know that I see you, you made me smile on a really hard day and I love you all. I feel so lucky to have you all in my life.

"I'd also like to ask you guys not to believe everything you read in the press or have seen on social media. Last thing I want is people to say nasty things about Liam or put the blame on him, or vice versa, it wouldn't have ended on a good note like it did if anything had happened. Going through a break up is hard enough as it is, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumours that are simply not true. Please remember we are human beings too, we have feelings and to always, always be kind. You never really know what someone is going through."

©ITV Pictures