Hang on, have a Love Island 2023 couple already SPLIT?

It’s not been long since they left the Love Island villa, but a couple from this year’s series have already sparked rumours they’ve split.

We’re talking about Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, who first got together in Casa Amor. Their time in the villa wasn’t entirely smooth sailing as Elom admitted he could have his head turned by a bombshell just hours before he and Catherine was brutally dumped following a public vote.

Now that they’re back home, Catherine and Elom have been doing the usual media rounds and it was during a recent interview that the pair sparked rumours that their fledgling relationship could already be over.

Catherine and Elom recently sparked split rumours ©ITV Pictures

When asked if he was genuinely looking for a relationship while appearing on the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast alongside Catherine, Elom repeated the question before ominously beginning, “Do you know what it is?”

“That’s a no,” Catherine responded. AWKWARD.

“Currently, I want to focus on myself,” Elom continued as Catherine and host Will both burst into laughter. Oh dear, it’s not looking good is it?

Fans picked up on Elom’s less than enthusiastic comments and immediately took to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing, “It was the way he restated that question 😭 told me everything I needed to know.”

Another added, “When they repeat the question you already know 😅,” while a third speculated, “They came out that podcast as singles I guess.”

However, Elom took to TikTok to clear the social media rumours up and it seems like we might not have to worry after all.

He explained, “I said I wanted to focus on myself, but if you listen carefully I said I want to focus on myself and Catherine,” before playing a clip which proved his point. Coming with the receipts, we love to see it.

Elom continued, “The reason why I didn’t say 'yes' to getting into a relationship right now is because Catherine and I are just trying to solve things privately and get to know each other privately. Being in the limelight is actually difficult.

“Going on Love Island, I genuinely wanted to find a connection and that happened to be Catherine. Right now, a lot of things are happening in our lives and Catherine can agree, so we’re just trying to solve things privately, get to know each other again, be in present time and actually develop this relationship that we have with each other.”