Love Island: Casa Amor bombshell Abi Moores’ ROYAL connections revealed

Everybody's favourite Love Island week is drawing to a close and the OG Islanders will have to decide if they want to stick with their current partner or couple up with a Casa Amor bombshell.

Can we all just take a second, as a nation, to offer up an apology to Tyrique Hyde?

There is not a single person who has watched the passed few weeks of Love Island 2023 and thought he would remain loyal to Ella Thomas and yet here we are.

Sure, he spent the past few days encouraging the other guys to stray, but one step at a time.

A certain Islander in particular who was hella excited about the arrival of the Casa Amor newbies was Mitchel Taylor, mainly because he has been friend-zoned by every single person he has attempted to charm.

Mitchel kissed Abi

Luckily for Mitchel, it looks as though the tide is finally turning for the boiler man as bombshell Abi Moores has made a bee-line for the northerner in the hopes of cementing a place in the main villa.

And she obviously REALLY likes him.

But are cracks already starting to show in the not-quite-relationship between Mitchel and Abi?

When they were enjoying a cute little chat, the Sheffield-born fella admitted, "We're both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield…and you're just like having a good time with the Queen."

In classic Mitchel style, he has ever so slightly exaggerated the whole situation.

Abi and Mitchel hit it off in the villa

During last night's episode, Abi was asking Mitchel if he liked animals and the flight attendant confessed, “I had horses. I used to live in Sandhurst, where the Royal Military Academy is. I used to keep my horse there and when I was younger. I didn’t know, this was weird, but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there – I literally had no clue that people didn’t know them too.”

Okay so Abi did walk the same grass as the Royal Family but it's not like she was playing polo with princesses and drinking tea with the king. At least we don't think she was anyway.

Abi went on to add, “When Americans would be like ‘oh my God, do you know the Queen?’, I’d be like, ‘yeah’”.

Casual.

The bombshell isn't the only Love Island star with links to the monarchy as rumour has it Love Island 2017 sweetheart Camilla Thurlow dated Prince Harry before she found love with Jamie Jewitt.

Abi is a casa amor bombshell

Who is Abi Moores?

Abi is one of the Casa Amor bombshells who entered the main villa in an attempt to win over one of the OG lads, and if her time on the terrace is anything to go by, its looks like she might have succeeded.

How old is Abi Moores?

Abi is 25 years old.

Where is Abi Moores from?

Hampshire.

Abi is a flight attendant

What does Abi Moores do?

She is a flight attendant but seeing as Abi has 27k followers on Instagram and 34k on TikTok, it's safe to say she is also an influencer.

Who did Abi Moores want to couple up with?

Before she headed into the villa, Abi admitted three of the Love Island fellas had caught her eye.

Scott, he’s so good looking! He’s my type to an absolute T; dark hair, gorgeous body.

Mitch, I fancied him from day one, the second he walked in. I like his northern accent. I was born in Manchester, so we have a little connection. I think he’s so good looking and he’s got an amazing body.

Sammy, he’s really good energy and a cheeky chappy. I love his little grin."

It looks as though Mitchel will recouple with Abi

Does Abi Moores have Instagram?

She wouldn't be an influencer without one of these: @abimooresxox.