Love Island’s Abi Moores lifts the lid on Mitch Taylor reunion following messy feud

We know that Love Island is all about finding love, but we can’t help but enjoy the messy feuds and break-ups that come with it.

While Abi and Scott went their separate ways after the show, Mitch and Ella B are now in a couple outside the Villa and even recently revealed that they’ve become exclusive.

On the latest episode of the Not My Bagg podcast, Joe Baggs and his mum, Lisa, were joined by Mal Nicoland Abi, and let's just say they didn't hold back.

Abi opened up about where she stands with the gas engineer who gaslit her, Messy Mitch. We were surprised to hear that, for once, the pair appear to be on good terms.

“After I had my little bit to say… Mitch actually came and spoke to me, and we were fine… We actually are getting on really well.”

For those who didn’t tune into the reunion, first of all, go watch it ASAP, if only to see Abi say that she and Mitch had a stronger connection than his with Ella B right to their faces. Just a reminder, this came directly after Mitch and Ella B announced that they’re now exclusive, so this is peak dramatic timing from Abi.

Abi spilled the tea on the Not My Baggs podcast

On the podcast, she went on to say, “Obviously, we had a good connection… so we could have a friendship, I’m open to having a friendship with him, we get on well.”

However, this blossoming friendship may be coming in the way of her and Ella B. “Since the reunion, me and Ella had a friendship, she just doesn’t want to speak to me now. Like, I’ve seen her at events she just doesn’t want to talk to me. Like, it’s very frosty, it’s very, very difficult.”

Ella B and Mitch left the Villa together, and are still going strong

Is it just our deluded selves that foresee a romantic reunion for Abi and Mitch? Probably, but we’ve got a long while until the next series, so we can hope.